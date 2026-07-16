National Flight Training Alliance (NFTA) Appoints Greg Reverdiau of Pilot Institute to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Flight Training Alliance (NFTA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Reverdiau, Co-Founder and Head of Training of Pilot Institute, to its Board of Directors. The appointment will be announced during a press conference at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh on Wednesday, July 22, at 1:00 PM CT, at EAA Press Headquarters. His addition strengthens NFTA's growing network of industry leaders dedicated to advancing flight training and aviation education across the United States.

Reverdiau additionally announced that he has joined the Board of Directors of the National Flight Training Alliance (NFTA), the organization uniting flight training providers, educators, and industry partners to advance safety, innovation, access, and workforce development across the U.S. flight training ecosystem.

As a leading provider of online flight training education, Pilot Institute has trained more than 450,000 aviation students worldwide through over 60 courses, maintaining a 99.9% FAA written exam pass rate. Reverdiau is an FAA Industry Partner and serves as a FAASTeam Representative and DronePro, supporting safety outreach for the Scottsdale Flight Standards District Office (FSDO).

He previously served as Assistant Professor and UAS Program Chair at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, and has held multiple aviation leadership roles, including Assistant Vice President for Aviation Programs at the Florida Institute of Technology and President of North-Aire Aviation. Reverdiau holds a Master's degree in Aviation Human Factors and a Bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Science, along with FAA Commercial Pilot Single and Multiengine, Flight Instructor, and Remote Pilot certificates.

“Greg's decades of experience training pilots and shaping aviation education make him an exceptional addition to our Board,” said Lee Collins, President and CEO of the National Flight Training Alliance. “His firsthand insight into how students learn, and his track record of innovating flight training at scale, will directly strengthen our work to modernize training standards and expand access across the industry.

Reverdiau's appointment reflects NFTA's continued commitment to bringing together key stakeholders across the aviation ecosystem to drive meaningful progress in training, workforce development, and regulatory modernization. Media are invited to attend the announcement at EAA Press Headquarters during AirVenture Oshkosh.

About the National Flight Training Alliance:

The National Flight Training Alliance (NFTA) unifies, promotes, and strengthens America's flight training providers. Based in Washington, D.C., NFTA advances the flight training industry through legislative advocacy, FAA regulatory engagement, pilot mental health and wellness initiatives, and membership development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.