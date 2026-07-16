SUBTLE INSIGHT ENTERTAINMENT SIGNS ACTRESS BRIA ST. JULIEN TO ARTIST MANAGEMENT DIVISION

Actress Bria St. Julien

Bria represents the exact caliber of elite, dedicated artist we champion here at Subtle Insight.” — Robyn Kinjo

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Subtle Insight Entertainment, an entertainment production and artist management company, today announced the official signing of talented actress and singer Bria St. Julien to its artist management division. Under the new agreement, Subtle Insight Entertainment will serve as her exclusive management team, guiding her career across film, television, and theatre.St. Julien is a versatile, conservatory-trained performer who holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) from the AMDA College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts in Los Angeles. She has built a strong reputation in the independent film circuit and the Southern California theater scene.Most recently, St. Julien delivered a breakout, lead performance as "Janet" in the thriller short film Roommates, written, directed, and executive produced by Henry Jones III under the Subtle Insight Entertainment banner."Working with Bria on the set of Roommates made it immediately clear that she possesses a rare, magnetic talent and an exceptional professional drive," said Henry Jones III, Founder and CEO of Subtle Insight Entertainment. We look forward to introducing her remarkable talents to top-tier theatrical agencies and casting rooms across the industry."Robyn Kinjo, COO of Subtle Insight Entertainment, added: "Bria represents the exact caliber of elite, dedicated artist we champion here at Subtle Insight. Her incredible work ethic and undeniable on-screen presence make her an immediate asset, and we are thrilled to fully align our management resources to elevate her career to the next level."In addition to her starring role in Roommates, St. Julien’s film credits include lead and supporting roles in independent short films such as Just Like Me, Broken Pieces, and Don't Wake Up. An accomplished vocalist and stage performer, her theater credits include notable productions of Carrie, High School Musical, Rapunzel, and Black Box Music.Subtle Insight Entertainment, headquartered in Riverside, California, is dedicated to producing high-quality independent cinema and managing elite creative talent. The signing of St. Julien marks a continued expansion of the company’s management roster, joining other rising talents including actor Corey Jones and singer Shawn Tuck.

Roommates - A Short Film by Henry Jones III

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