AIFO Trading Launches AI Coach 1.0 to Question Trading Ideas Before an Order Is Placed

AIFO launches AI Coach 1.0 for pre-trade research and checks; trader Shyam Patil says it changed four decisions across ten planned sessions.

I did not need the coach to support my view. I wanted it to disagree with me.” — Shyam Patil

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The browser-based tool helps traders test market ideas, review risk and conduct deeper research before entering a trade. AIFO trader Shyam Patil says it changed four decisions across ten planned trading sessions.AIFO Trading has launched AI Coach 1.0, a browser-based tool designed to help traders question a trade plan before an order is placed.The first public version is built around a simple instruction: “Ask Before You Trade.”Visitors can submit three questions without signing in, choose between Default and Deep Research modes, return to recent conversations and review market material in an “Insights For You” section.AI Coach does not execute trades. A trader can bring a market question, planned entry or existing trade idea into the conversation and test the reasoning before committing capital.A gold trader might ask what could affect XAU/USD around a US inflation release. An FX trader could examine combined exposure across several dollar-sensitive positions. Other questions may focus on what would invalidate a setup, whether a stop reflects market structure or whether a major announcement is approaching.This is especially relevant in funded trading, where daily loss limits and maximum drawdown rules leave little room for impulsive decisions. One poorly managed position can end an account.A Pre-Trade Questioning LayerTrading journals usually focus on completed trades. Human coaching often addresses discipline and execution after a trader has already started to struggle.AIFO AI Coach 1.0 is intended to sit closer to the order button, while the plan can still be changed. The current version provides a focused research and questioning layer rather than replacing a trading platform, risk manager or tested strategy.“I Wanted It to Disagree With Me”Shyam Patil, an AIFO trader focused on gold and major FX pairs, used AI Coach after its formal launch.His first serious test involved a gold position he already wanted to take.“The entry was marked and the stop was already in place,” Patil said. “I did not need the coach to support my view. I wanted it to disagree with me.”He submitted the planned entry, his reason for the trade, the stop distance and the day’s economic calendar.Instead of opening with another forecast, the response asked what would invalidate the trade, why he wanted to enter before a data release and how the position fitted with another dollar-sensitive trade he already had open.Patil decided not to place the order.Gold later moved in the direction he had expected, but he did not regard that as proof that the decision was wrong.“My timing was poor and the combined dollar exposure was higher than I first admitted to myself,” he said. “A sound decision can still mean missing a winning move.”Four Changed Decisions Across Ten SessionsPatil used AI Coach across ten planned trading sessions after the 1.0 release.The conversation changed his final action four times. He cancelled two trades, reduced risk on one and delayed another until after a scheduled economic release. The other six plans went ahead without a material adjustment.“That is about the amount of influence I want from it,” Patil said. “I do not want software replacing my method. I want it to catch a rushed assumption, an event I have underweighted or a risk calculation that does not match the plan I wrote.”The tool added less value when the setup was familiar and the structure was clear. It became more useful when signals were mixed, several economic releases were approaching or multiple positions were tied to the same currency.“If I have mixed timeframes, several data releases and two positions tied to the same currency, it forces me to separate the facts from the story I am telling myself,” Patil said.Default and Deep ResearchPatil used Default mode for shorter checks, including calendar risk, position size and direct challenges to a trade thesis.He used Deep Research when several areas needed to be considered together, such as macroeconomic data, central-bank language, positioning and technical levels.“I would not use Deep Research for every entry,” he said. “I used it where one headline or one indicator was not enough.”Recent Chats allowed him to return to earlier reasoning after a session and compare what he believed before the trade with what actually happened.Responsibility Stays With the TraderThe first release has clear limits. It cannot force a trader to respect a stop, detect fatigue unless the trader mentions it or make a poor strategy profitable.“The responsibility stays with me,” Patil said.AI Coach can question a decision, but it cannot own it. The trader still chooses the market, position size, entry, exit and risk.Before using the tool, Patil expected faster research to be the main benefit. After ten sessions, he saw the pause itself as more important.“Once I had to explain the entry, invalidation, event risk and total exposure in one place, some ideas already looked weaker,” he said.Many poor trades begin with a conclusion, with the reasoning added afterwards. A pre-trade conversation can reverse that order.For AIFO, the next question is how often traders will open AI Coach during the difficult minutes before an order is placed.About AIFOAIFO is a prop trading firm providing structured funded trading programs, trader education and technology designed to support clearer research, risk awareness and trading decisions.

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