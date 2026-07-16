PixAI Sponsors Anime News Network's 20th Annual Industry Party Alongside Anime Expo

ANN 20th Annual Industry Party PixAI Logo PixAI Creator Lab PixAI’s anime-style AI creation platform helps creators turn imagination into finished artwork. PixAI Logo

By sponsoring one of the anime industry's longest-running networking events, PixAI continues investing in creator initiatives and industry engagement.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PixAI , an anime-style AI-powered creation platform and creator community, participated as a sponsor of the 2026 Anime News Network (ANN) Industry Party Powered by Kadokawa, a networking event held during Anime Expo week that brings together professionals from across the global anime industry.Hosted annually by ANN since 2005, the Industry Party took place on July 3 in Los Angeles. The event provides an opportunity for publishers, animation studios, licensors, distributors, technology companies and other industry professionals to connect and exchange ideas during one of the busiest weeks on the anime industry calendar.This year's event was hosted by Anime News Network, powered by Kadokawa, with Anime Central serving as the Bar Sponsor. PixAI joined organizations including Crunchyroll, Yen Press, IZE Press, Anime NYC, Anime Frontier, Anime Boston, Aniplex and MediaOCD as event sponsors.“Anime has always been built on creativity, collaboration and community,” said a PixAI spokesperson. “By supporting the ANN Industry Party, we hope to connect with the wider anime industry and continue supporting creators through accessible AI-powered tools and cross-border initiatives.”Since 2022, PixAI has continued expanding initiatives that help creators bring ideas to life. Alongside anime-focused AI creation tools such as Tsubaki.2 and Mio.2, the platform has introduced community features including the PixAI Creator Lab (PCL), which supports creators through open calls, showcases and community programs. Through these efforts, PixAI continues investing in opportunities that encourage creativity, collaboration and the growth of the global creator community.As PixAI continues to grow, the company remains focused on supporting anime creators through accessible AI-powered creation tools while engaging with the broader anime industry and creator community.About PixAIPixAI is an anime-style AI art platform and creator community dedicated to making anime creation more accessible. Used by millions of creators worldwide, PixAI enables users to generate illustrations, design original characters, develop visual stories and explore new creative workflows through AI. With purpose-built anime models, community-driven features and creator-focused tools, PixAI continues to support artists and fans in turning imagination into original anime-style works.Media Contactcooperation@withpixai.artMewtant Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.