Governor Newsom announces deployment of California firefighters to support wildfire efforts in Oregon

What you need to know: California is deploying 10 CAL FIRE firefighters in critical leadership positions to help Oregon fight the over 2,656-acre East Evans Creek Fire.

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that California is deploying 10 firefighters to support firefighting efforts on the East Evans Creek Fire in Oregon. The wildfire has burned over 2,600 acres and remains at 0% containment as of July 14, 2026. Oregon is facing elevated fire weather concerns and gusty winds.

While California has deployed firefighting resources to Oregon in previous years, this marks the first time the state has deployed firefighting resources to Oregon under the Northwest Compact. CAL FIRE personnel departed California on Tuesday and are expected to remain in Oregon for up to 14 days.

The principle of neighbor helping neighbor is one of California’s core values and it’s how we respond to major wildfires. Oregon has been there to help us, and now we are showing up with a helping hand.

Governor Gavin Newsom

“California and Oregon have a strong partnership, the ability to support one another during critical incidents in paramount,” said CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler.

In recent years, Oregon deployed resources during several major incidents in California, including the 2025 Eaton and Palisades Fires.

The deployment will not impact capacity in California as CAL FIRE will maintain full staffing levels and deploy reserve fire engines to continue to protect Californians alongside local, state, federal, and tribal partners. Further, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) continues to coordinate the California Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid system to support and new or emerging wildfires.

California has a long history of answering the call when communities face their greatest challenges. Through its nationally recognized mutual aid system, California has deployed highly trained, expert personnel and specialized resources to disasters across the country and around the world.

Recently, California deployed resources to Colorado marking the first time CAL FIRE has deployed firefighting resources to Colorado under the National Association of State Foresters (NASF) state-to-state partnership.

California teams have responded to disasters in Florida, Washington, Alaska, Texas, New Mexico, Oregon, Montana, Wisconsin, Hawaii, Jamaica, Arizona, and Puerto Rico. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, and Hurricane Ian are among other events California has supported.