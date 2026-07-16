RAPIDÈ Introduces Singapore’s First Clinician-Led Recovery Atelier Bridging Healthcare, Performance and Healthy Ageing

Founders RAPIDE

Founded by healthcare leaders, RAPIDÈ combines physiotherapy, advanced recovery technologies and evidence-based wellness to help people recover better.

SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare is evolving beyond treating illness. Increasingly, individuals are seeking proactive solutions that help them remain active, independent and performing at their best throughout life.Responding to this shift, RAPIDÈ, Singapore’s first clinician-led recovery atelier, officially introduces a new model of healthcare that integrates clinical expertise, recovery science and performance optimisation under one roof.Founded by veteran physiotherapist John Abraham, Founder & CEO of Rapid Group, together with renowned orthopaedic specialist Dr. Gowreeson Thevendran, RAPIDÈ represents a new generation of healthcare focused on extending healthspan—not merely lifespan.Unlike conventional wellness centres, RAPIDÈ is built upon a clinical foundation where every service is guided by healthcare professionals and evidence-informed protocols.“Our philosophy is simple,” said John Abraham.“Recovery should never be treated as a luxury. It is one of the most important pillars of human performance, injury prevention and healthy ageing.”Located at Robertson Quay in Singapore, RAPIDÈ combines medical expertise with premium recovery experiences, offering an integrated ecosystem that includes:* Physiotherapy* Performance rehabilitation* Sports massage* Finnish sauna* Cold plunge therapy* Whole-body red light therapy* Whole-body cryotherapy* Personal training* Clinical Pilates* Recovery memberships* Corporate wellness programmesEvery programme is individually designed to meet the needs of athletes, executives, working professionals, older adults and anyone seeking to optimise recovery and long-term health.As longevity becomes one of the world’s fastest-growing healthcare sectors, RAPIDÈ believes the conversation should move beyond anti-ageing marketing towards measurable improvements in function, mobility, resilience and quality of life.“Longevity is not about simply living longer,” Abraham added.“It is about maintaining strength, independence, cognitive function and physical capability throughout life.”The opening of RAPIDÈ reflects Rapid Group’s continued expansion after more than two decades of delivering physiotherapy services throughout Singapore.Today, the organisation operates multiple physiotherapy clinics, Pilates studios and specialist recovery facilities, serving thousands of patients annually while continuing to innovate in preventive healthcare.Looking ahead, RAPIDÈ plans to introduce additional health optimisation services, including advanced health diagnostics, metabolic assessments, recovery biomarker testing and personalised longevity programmes developed alongside medical specialists and healthcare partners.With healthcare shifting towards prevention and proactive wellness, RAPIDÈ aims to become Asia’s benchmark for clinician-led recovery and performance healthcare.About RAPIDÈRAPIDÈ is Singapore’s first clinician-led recovery atelier dedicated to recovery, performance and healthy ageing. Founded by physiotherapist John Abraham and orthopaedic specialist Dr. Gowreeson Thevendran, RAPIDÈ integrates physiotherapy, recovery technologies, movement science and evidence-based wellness into a single premium healthcare experience. Through personalised programmes and clinical expertise, RAPIDÈ helps individuals recover better, perform better and live healthier for longer.

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