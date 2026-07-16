Z Gallerie Announces F/W 2026 Collection, Introducing More Than 500 New Designs That Redefine Artful Modern Living

Dining takes center stage with the Vetra Dining Table paired with the statement Davina Chairs in dusty blue velvet. Paloma Bedroom Collection

Following an exclusive online preview, the brand’s largest seasonal collection officially launches July 17, transforming homes into curated expressions of art.

This collection helps people compose a home that reads like a gallery of their life — artful, curated and made to be lived in.” — Scarlett Fan, CEO of Z Gallerie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Z Gallerie , the destination for gallery-inspired furnishings and home décor, announces the upcoming launch of its complete Fall/Winter 2026 collection, arriving online July 17. Featuring more than 500 new designs across furniture, lighting, décor, textiles, bedding, wall art, dining and holiday entertaining, the collection represents one of the brand’s most significant launches to date.Built around the creative vision “From Gallery to Gallerie”, the collection composes interiors the way a gallery is curated: art at the center, with sculptural furniture, layered textures and statement pieces chosen to hold it. Rather than follow fleeting trends, Z Gallerie offers a complete point of view — refined, collected and distinctly individual — that reinforces its position as the leader in artful modern living: luxury you live with, not luxury you visit.“Our customer knows what they want; our job is to show them something worth committing to. This collection helps people compose a home that reads like a gallery of their life — artful, curated and made to be lived in,” said Scarlett Fan, CEO of Z Gallerie.Founded in 1979, Z Gallerie has long held that a home should be curated, not simply furnished — gallery-worthy aesthetics, livable luxury and curated expression designed for modern living. The Fall/Winter 2026 collection carries that belief forward with bold silhouettes, rich materials, luminous finishes and tactile details that balance sophistication with comfort.The collection introduces sofas with deep upholstered seating and softly curved forms; bedrooms layered in plush velvets, tonal jacquards and tailored bedding to create a true sanctuary; and lighting in hand-blown glass that sets the mood of a room. Decorative accessories, wall art and textiles reinforce the emphasis on texture, craftsmanship and curated expression — statement pieces made to leave an impression.Dining takes center stage with the Vetra Dining Table, its warm oak finish and graphic inlay turning the dining room into an architectural focal point. Paired with the statement Davina Chair in dusty blue velvet, the collection treats gathering as an intentional experience — where the table becomes part of the gallery.Throughout, palettes move between turtledove, oatmeal, dark chocolate, deep olive, dusty blue, soft/honeyed golds and muted metallic accents — interiors that read as calm and confident at once. Art-inspired mirrors, architectural vessels, polished stone, hammered bronze and hand-finished glass reinforce the idea that every object earns its place in a beautifully layered home.The launch also expands Z Gallerie's holiday assortment with entertaining pieces, statement barware, artisan glass, polished metals and festive décor — expressive but edited, glamour with confidence rather than costume. Instead of decorating for a moment, the collection helps customers create memorable experiences through considered design and gracious hospitality.The season reflects a broader shift toward interiors that feel authentic rather than mass-produced, where design is intentional and personal. With more than 500 new designs spanning every major home category, Z Gallerie continues to define the artful modern living it leads.The Fall/Winter 2026 collection officially launches online July 17, with select furniture and décor arriving in Z Gallerie retail locations beginning in September. Customers can also work with Z Gallerie's interior design experts to compose cohesive spaces, with nationwide delivery available.For more information, visit zgallerie.com About Z GallerieFor design-forward homeowners seeking artistic, bold modern interiors, Z Gallerie is the leader in artful modern living — combining expressive sculptural design with a complete home assortment at an attainable price point. Since 1979, the brand has believed a home is a gallery of one's life: art at the center, statement pieces made to leave an impression, and curated expression that helps customers arrive in style — at home and in life.

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