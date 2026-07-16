Logo for Times Silicon Industry

Highlighting Established Manufacturers Providing Reliable Silicone Rubber Solutions for Diverse Industrial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHENZHEN, China, July 16, 2026 – The global liquid silicone rubber (LSR) market is projected to reach between USD 5.0 billion and USD 7.55 billion by 2030-2035, up from an estimated USD 2.8 billion to USD 3.8 billion in 2024, according to multiple market research firms including Grand View Research and Global Market Insights. As demand accelerates across medical, automotive, and new energy sectors, Chinese manufacturers have strengthened their positions through certified quality, scalable production, and specialized formulations. The following five companies represent established players in the Chinese LSR industry as of 2026.Times Silicon is a specialized research, development and production company for new silicone materials based in Dongguan, Guangdong Province. Founded on December 27, 2021 and operational from July 1, 2022, the company operates a 15,000 m² factory with a team of 42 employees, including 10 R&D engineers. Its annual output capacity is 5,200 tons, with approximately 55% of products exported to markets including China, South Korea, the United States, Japan, and Africa.The company’s core product range covers addition-curing liquid silicone for adult products and lifelike dolls, overmolding and casting liquid silicone, pad printing liquid silicone, various liquid silicone base gums, base gums for foaming, vinyl silicone oil, hydrogen-containing silicone oil, silicone resin, platinum catalysts, inhibitors, silicone treatment agents, silicone adhesives, addition-curing mold silicone, and silicone resin for wire and cable sleeves. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Guangdong Times Energy Storage New Material Technology Co., Ltd., founded in 2023, focuses exclusively on high-end silicone materials for the new energy industry, including foamed liquid silicone, ceramicized liquid silicone, silicone foam, composite silicone, and adhesive silicone.Times Silicon holds several certifications that evidence its quality management and compliance. It holds ISO9001:2015 certification (no. 25025Q12678R0S) issued by ZhongQiu United International Certification (Beijing) Co., Ltd., covering the research and production of liquid silicone rubber, silicone glue, and silicone treatment agents. The company also holds a High-tech Enterprise Certificate (no. GR202444010636) jointly issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Finance, and the State Taxation Administration, valid through December 2027. Additionally, it holds a utility model patent (no. ZL202323622488.5) for a silicone rubber treatment agent bonding device. All products have obtained RoHS, REACH, FDA, LFGB, and halogen-free certifications.One documented application involves a Chinese brand client that purchases 80 tons of adult-products LSR annually, with standard orders of 5 tons per batch. The largest cooperating client places annual orders of 150 tons. Over three years of continuous supply, the defect rate dropped from 3% to 0.8% and production yield reached 98%. Another case involves a Pearl River Delta liquid silicone manufacturer purchasing 80 kg of platinum catalyst annually (5 kg per regular order), and a top organosilicon group purchasing 500 kg annually with stable monthly supply of 40 kg. The catalyst improved curing efficiency by 30% and reduced the defect rate from 2.5% to 0.6%.Times Silicon offers OEM/ODM services with customization of shore hardness (7–38 A), viscosity, color, and odor level. Monthly production capacity is 80 tons, scalable to 110 tons during peak seasons. Standard MOQ is 1 kg for stock products and 5 kg for custom formulations, with lead times of 7–10 working days for stock items and 15–25 working days for custom or bulk orders.Contact:• Name: mr han• Email: 1412531738@qq.com• Tel: +86 13825718161• WhatsApp: +86 13316608735• Website: https:// timessilicone.com Shenzhen Senri Silicone Materials Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Senri is a manufacturer known for its focus on medical-grade and food-contact LSR, providing platinum-cured silicone with FDA and ISO 10993 compliance. The company supplies custom hardness and color formulations to the healthcare and consumer goods industries.Guangzhou Ruihe New Material Technology Co., Ltd.Guangzhou Ruihe specializes in high-performance LSR for electronic encapsulation and automotive sealing, offering thermally conductive and high-voltage insulation grades. Its products are widely used in EV battery pack sealing and power electronics.Dongguan Mosen Silicone Material Co., Ltd.Dongguan Mosen focuses on addition-cure LSR for mold making and prototyping, with a strong presence in the rapid tooling and industrial casting sectors. The company offers low-viscosity, high-tear-strength formulations suitable for detailed mold replication.Genvan Silicone Group Co., Ltd.Genvan Silicone Group is a vertically integrated supplier of LSR and related silicone raw materials, with production facilities covering liquid silicone, silicone oil, and silicone additives. The group exports extensively to Southeast Asia and Europe, serving automotive, consumer electronics, and new energy applications.Market OutlookAs LSR penetration increases in medical devices (market segment valued at USD 458.7 million in 2024) and EV battery sealing (63% of pack sealing systems now using silicone elastomers), Chinese manufacturers are scaling certified production capacity to meet global demand. Companies that combine ISO management system certification, high-performance product portfolios, and flexible OEM capabilities are expected to gain procurement preference among international buyers evaluating sources for 2026 and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.