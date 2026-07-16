After Four Years, Court Directs Return of Former O.J. Simpson’s Bodyguard's Backpack

Seized Backpack March 2022

Avelli says the backpack contains previously unreleased recordings and documents connected to the O.J. Simpson case

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former O.J. Simpson bodyguard Iroc Avelli will hold a news conference Thursday, July 16th, outside the Bloomington Police Department headquarters, following a Hennepin County prosecutor's direction to return his backpack, which had been held in police custody for more than four years.

The backpack was seized by Bloomington Police during Avelli's March 3, 2022, arrest and became the subject of a lengthy legal dispute over its return. Avelli has maintained throughout the proceedings that the backpack was unlawfully seized and contains personal property, digital media, and other confidential materials. Contents Iroc will reveal during a live streaming news briefing.

During the news conference, Avelli and his attorney will discuss Bloomington Police body-camera footage and display the backpack for the first time since it was returned. He will also discuss the legal process that led to its recovery, explain why he believes its contents are significant, and outline his next steps. Members of the media will have an opportunity to ask questions following Avelli and his attorney’s remarks.



WHAT

News conference will be streamed LIVE on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@IROC-LIVE immediately following the return of Iroc Avelli's backpack after 4 years, 4 months, and 13 days in police custody.

WHO

• Iroc Avelli - Former O.J. Simpson bodyguard

• Adam Hagedorn Civil Rights Atty Minneapolis

WHEN

1 pm CT tomorrow - Thursday, July 16, 2026

Live Stream Link https://www.youtube.com/@IROC-LIVE

WHERE

Sidewalk outside Bloomington Police Department Headquarters

1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431

'

VISUALS

• Iroc Avelli displaying the backpack returned by court order

• B-roll video related to the backpack and its recovery

• Interview opportunities following prepared remarks



LIVESTREAM

The news conference will be streamed live. Reporters can submit questions via YouTube. Media Contact: Robb Leer 612.701.0608 text or call



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