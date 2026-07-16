Virtual Coworker Named a Top Virtual Assistant Company in the Philippines

Virtual Coworker

Outsource Accelerator names Virtual Coworker a top provider for companies ready to hire a virtual assistant in the Philippines.

This ranking reflects the work our team puts into matching businesses with the right people, not just filling a role.” — Braden Yuill

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Outsource Accelerator named Virtual Coworker to its top virtual assistant companies list. Outsource Accelerator is the world's largest outsourcing marketplace and advisory. The list highlights firms that help businesses hire a virtual assistant with confidence.Business owners use Outsource Accelerator's rankings to find offshore staffing partners. The rankings come from a review of thousands of providers in the outsourcing industry. Virtual Coworker earned its spot by matching companies with dedicated Filipino professionals. These professionals work in administration, customer service, marketing, accounting, sales, IT, and recruitment. Virtual Coworker has done this since 2011."This ranking reflects the work our team puts into matching businesses with the right people, not just filling a role," said Braden Yuill, CEO and Founder of Virtual Coworker. "We focus on long-term placements. They need to work for both the client and the virtual assistant. It's rewarding to see that approach recognized industry-wide."The Philippines is one of the top sources of offshore talent in the world. It has a large English-speaking workforce. It also has decades of experience supporting Western businesses. More companies now hire a virtual assistant from the Philippines. They handle admin, marketing, and customer support work. Rankings like this one help businesses compare Virtual Assistant Philippines providers. They look at service, specialty, and track record.Virtual Coworker handles the full staffing process. This includes recruitment, HR, payroll, and ongoing support. Clients get a dedicated, long-term offshore team member. They can focus on running their business instead. Virtual Coworker has offices in West Hollywood, California, and Sydney, Australia. It also runs a recruitment hub in the Philippines.About Virtual CoworkerVirtual Coworker helps businesses hire a virtual assistant in the Philippines. The company matches clients with dedicated Filipino professionals in administration, customer service, marketing, accounting, sales, IT, and recruitment. Founded in 2011, Virtual Coworker manages the full staffing lifecycle. This includes recruitment, HR, payroll, and ongoing support. Clients can focus on growth instead. Virtual Coworker operates from offices in West Hollywood, California, and Sydney, Australia, with a recruitment hub in the Philippines

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