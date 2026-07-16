Reminder With FEC Deadline Today: Corrupt Ken Paxton Loves To Break The Rules For His Rich Donors
Texas Tribune: “Paxton received assistance with home remodel, job for alleged girlfriend in return for helping political donor”
Austin American-Statesman: “Paxton faces scrutiny over taxpayer-funded hotel rooms for donors”
AUSTIN, TX — Today is the day Ken Paxton dreads all year: the deadline to disclose his latest donor list, which has exposed his affairs, charges of “bribery and abuse of office,” and led to him being the first Attorney General to be impeached in Texas history.
Paxton has a long history of breaking the law and rigging the system to help enrich himself and his wealthy donors:
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