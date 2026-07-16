Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,020 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,958 in the last 365 days.

Reminder With FEC Deadline Today: Corrupt Ken Paxton Loves To Break The Rules For His Rich Donors

Texas Tribune: “Paxton received assistance with home remodel, job for alleged girlfriend in return for helping political donor”

Austin American-Statesman: “Paxton faces scrutiny over taxpayer-funded hotel rooms for donors”

AUSTIN, TX — Today is the day Ken Paxton dreads all year: the deadline to disclose his latest donor list, which has exposed his affairs, charges of “bribery and abuse of office,” and led to him being the first Attorney General to be impeached in Texas history. 

Paxton has a long history of breaking the law and rigging the system to help enrich himself and his wealthy donors:

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Reminder With FEC Deadline Today: Corrupt Ken Paxton Loves To Break The Rules For His Rich Donors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.