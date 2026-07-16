Reminder With FEC Deadline Today: Corrupt Ken Paxton Loves To Break The Rules For His Rich Donors

Texas Tribune : “Paxton received assistance with home remodel, job for alleged girlfriend in return for helping political donor”

Austin American-Statesman : “Paxton faces scrutiny over taxpayer-funded hotel rooms for donors”

AUSTIN, TX — Today is the day Ken Paxton dreads all year: the deadline to disclose his latest donor list, which has exposed his affairs, charges of “ bribery and abuse of office ,” and led to him being the first Attorney General to be impeached in Texas history.

Paxton has a long history of breaking the law and rigging the system to help enrich himself and his wealthy donors:

###