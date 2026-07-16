Texans Erupt As Ken Paxton Refuses To Answer For Bombshell Voter Fraud Accusations

Dallas Morning News : “Collin County Democratic Party accuses AG Ken Paxton of violating state election law”

San Antonio Current : “Republicans alarmed by Paxton’s overseas trip with alleged mistress, voter fraud allegations”

AUSTIN, TX — Texans are up in arms reading about how Ken Paxton appears to have committed voter fraud in six recent elections, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

“Prominent GOP leaders are sounding the alarm about Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s U.S. Senate campaign as the scandal-tarred Republican faces new controversy,” wrote the San Antonio Current as Paxton dodges questions on his voter fraud.

“Paxton has already disgraced himself and embarrassed his family,” The Dallas Morning News Editorial Board wrote . “It would be better for Texas if he’d slink out of the spotlight and consider repentance.”

See for yourself:

San Antonio Current: Republicans alarmed by Paxton’s overseas trip with alleged mistress, voter fraud allegations

July 13, 2026

By Michael Karlis

Prominent GOP leaders are sounding the alarm about Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s U.S. Senate campaign as the scandal-tarred Republican faces new controversy and his Democratic rival breezed past him in fundraising.

Recent media reports have again highlighted accusations about Paxton’s marital infidelity and suggested he may have engaged in voter fraud. Meanwhile, Paxton’s opponent, Democrat state Rep. James Talarico, brought in a record-setting $30 million for the second quarter, compared to his own $9 million.

In a stark warning, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said on right-wing commentator Sean Hannity’s radio show last week that Texas Democrats have a “real chance” this election cycle.

Matthew Bartlett, a Republican strategist and a former Trump appointee to the State Department, was even more blunt in comments to MS Now over the weekend: “Texas is a mess. We’re kind of lucky more people aren’t paying attention.”

Bartlett’s remarks came days after Paxton was photographed in England over Independence Day weekend with his purported mistress, Christian influencer Tracy Duhon. The attorney general’s wife, Texas Sen. Angela Paxton, filed for divorce last year on “biblical grounds,” alleging he committed adultery.

“America 250 — a huge celebration in DC and across the country,” Bartlett said of Paxton’s trip with Dun. “Where is Ken Paxton? In a parade? No, he’s in London with the new girl he’s dating? What is going on there? He has more baggage than a [Boeing] 747.

The Texas Tribune and ProPublic on July 7 reported that the AG may have committed voter fraud by registering at an address in which he no longer lives, an ironic twist considering the frequent accusations he’s made about voter fraud, some echoing President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Paxton’s campaign hasn’t publicly commented about the voter fraud allegations or responded to The Current’s request for comment about his trip to London.

The latest New York Times/Siena poll shows Paxton and Talarico in a virtual tie. A separate survey by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin also showed a neck-and-neck race.

Texas Democratic Party spokesman Ryan Martin said in a statement that the numbers highlight the true sentiments of Texas voters.

“Voters are sick of puppet politicians like Ken Paxton who put lavish vacations before working families and break the very laws they are meant to enforce,” Martin said. “Paxton is the embodiment of the corrupt system and politics that Texans despise, and [they] will be holding him accountable this November.”

The Dallas Morning News: Collin County Democratic Party accuses AG Ken Paxton of violating state election law

July 15, 2026

By Aarón Torres

The Collin County Democratic Party on Tuesday accused Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton of violating state law for appearing to misrepresent where he lived while voting in recent elections.

Mary Higbe, the party’s vice chair, filed a formal complaint Tuesday with the secretary of state’s office, which oversees Texas elections, and the Collin County district attorney’s office.

The complaint was made after The Texas Tribune and ProPublica reported that Paxton, now the Republican Senate nominee, voted in six elections over the past two years using the address of a Collin County home where he no longer lived.

Paxton’s wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, said in a 2025 divorce filing that he had moved out of the home a year earlier. The news outlets reported that Paxton’s living arrangements since then appear tied to a home in neighboring Denton County, though his voter registration was never updated.

Higbe wrote that the state should ensure Paxton follows the same election rules his office enforces.

“For someone who's made a stand against voter fraud, it's unconscionable (yet not surprising) that Paxton engages in this behavior,” she said.

Voting in an election while ineligible is generally a second-degree felony in Texas, though election law experts say residency disputes can be difficult to prosecute because state law considers multiple factors in determining where someone lives.

The Dallas Morning News: Who will police Ken Paxton’s alleged voter fraud?

July 13, 2026

The Dallas Morning News Editorial Board

Paxton created an election integrity unit in 2022 and convinced the Legislature last year to give his office the power to prosecute election offenses, an authority previously reserved for local law enforcement and prosecutors. Local jurisdictions will also have to turn over all their information about alleged voting crimes if the AG wants it. He even established an email “tipline” where Texans could report suspected violations of election law.

That tipline must have been inundated with emails last week, when the news organizations ProPublica and The Texas Tribune reported that Paxton appears to have voted six times using an invalid address.

The news sites compared information in his divorce filings with his voting record; reporters confirmed in multiple ways that he was not living at the address on his voter registration form when he voted. He had apparently moved to Denton County but voted using the Collin County address of the house he formerly shared with his estranged wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton.

Texans must use the address where they currently live on their voter registrations because that address determines which races they are eligible to vote in. For example, an Irving resident cannot cast a ballot in a Richardson City Council contest. The main exceptions to the rule are members of the military and college students who expect to return to the address on their registration.

Paxton has already disgraced himself and embarrassed his family; it would be better for Texas if he’d slink out of the spotlight and consider repentance. But his indiscretions keep intruding into his public duties. And his voter base appears indifferent to actions they would treat as political poison from those who don’t share their ideology.

Meanwhile, Paxton is corroding our corner of American democracy for political gain. The Republican Party, currently led by amoral opportunists like him, has made voter fraud seem as common as shoplifting. It isn’t. It’s exceedingly rare, as investigation after investigation has confirmed.

When there are evidence-backed allegations of election wrong-doing, Texans should want them investigated thoroughly and impartially. The allegations against Paxton are credible even if the alleged “crime” is one that plenty of people, amid a major life change, might commit.

Attorney General Paxton set the standard — every allegation of voter fraud must be pursued and assessed the heaviest possible penalties. But in our state and nation today, who is there to police this lawman?

The Houston Chronicle: The Ken Paxton love story: London, Denton and illegal voting

July 11, 2026

The Houston Chronicle Editorial Board

Forget beer and burgers for the Fourth of July, it looks like Ken Paxton opted for tea and crumpets. According to reporting by the Daily Mail, Paxton was caught on video over the Independence Day weekend with paramour and Christian influencer Tracy Duhan, 58, sightseeing near the London Eye.

As the Daily Mail reminded its readers, they "first exposed the affair between Paxton and Duhon in September, revealing that Paxton and the mom of seven became romantically involved in May 2024 after meeting at the Kentucky Derby when they were both still married.

Duhon has since divorced her car dealership husband and bought a $2 million mansion in a Dallas suburb which Paxton has listed as his official address. Paxton is still legally married." Who knew that the British tabloids were keeping such a close eye on Texas politicians? (Not Paxton, I guess.)

Paxton’s relationship with Duhon didn’t just get him in trouble with his wife, who is filing for divorce on “biblical grounds.” It might have landed him in trouble with the law.

The Texas Tribune reports that while Paxton has lived in Denton County for the past two years, in the house the Daily Mail reported he shares with Duhon, he has kept voting in Collin County.

Under Texas law, this sort of election fraud could be a second-degree felony and is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

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