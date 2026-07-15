Changes Will Allow Local Alcohol Producers to Sell Each Other’s Products, Open More Stores

CANADA, July 15 - The Province is making two changes that will support local wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries and offer consumers more choice.

Nova Scotian alcohol producers will soon be able to cross-sell other local alcohol products at their locations. For example, a vineyard in the Annapolis Valley could partner with a Cape Breton distillery to sell each other’s products.

The other change will allow local producers to set up secondary retail stores separate from production facilities. Currently, a vineyard, cidery, brewery or distillery can have more than one retail store only if each one is attached to a production facility.

“Local producers have been asking for these changes. We’ve listened – these changes will strengthen their industry and allow them to sell more products here at home,” said Premier Tim Houston. “Nova Scotians love supporting local, and these changes offer them more choice.”

There will be limits on how much product one producer can sell that is made by another local company. Those and other details will be part of discussions the Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. (NSLC) will have with people in the industry this summer to ensure the regulations reflect their feedback.

The Province intends to allow cross-selling by early August and secondary retail locations by fall.

Quotes:

“We are thrilled to see these progressive changes come to life. It’s a win for our sector. This will cut red tape, unlock new revenue streams, foster deeper collaboration between local brands, and drive economic growth and tourism across Nova Scotia.”

— Andrew Tanner, President, Craft Brewers Association of Nova Scotia

“For local producers, sharing their products with more customers and telling the stories behind what they create remains one of the greatest opportunities. Expanding retail opportunities will help more people discover Nova Scotia-crafted cider, while supporting our farmers, growing our local cideries and strengthening the communities that make our industry so special.”

— Poet Comeau, President, Nova Scotia Cider Association

“Nova Scotians are incredibly proud to support local, and these changes will create a stronger, more connected industry that increases consumer access across the province. By removing these barriers and encouraging collaboration among local producers, Nova Scotia farm wineries can continue to expand market opportunities, strengthen tourism and make it easier for consumers to discover and support Nova Scotia-made beverages.”

— Geena Luckett, Vice-President, Wine Growers Nova Scotia

Quick Facts:

there are about 120 licensed alcohol producers in Nova Scotia

in 2025-26, sales of local products at the NSLC totalled $150.9 million, an increase of $15.2 million over the previous year

recent support for the local industry includes a March agreement between Nova Scotia and Ontario allowing direct-to-consumer sales

Additional Resources:

News release – Nova Scotia, Ontario Sign Direct-to-Consumer Alcohol Sales Deal: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2026/03/02/nova-scotia-ontario-sign-direct-consumer-alcohol-sales-deal

Other than cropping, Province of Nova Scotia photos are not to be altered in any way.