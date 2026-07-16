Jury Convicts Bridgeport Man of Sexually Assaulting Minors

(Bridgeport, CT) - Joseph T. Corradino, Bridgeport Judicial District State’s Attorney, announced today that a Superior Court jury in Bridgeport on July 13, 2026 found Daniel Giron-Moran, age 39, of Bridgeport, guilty of multiple offenses arising out of the sexual assault of two children, ages 10 and 12.

Giron-Moran was convicted of two counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-70(a)(1), three counts of Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-72a(a)(1), five counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor - Sexual Contact, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53-21(a)(2), one count of Strangulation in the First Degree, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-64bb(a) , and one count of Risk of Injury to a Minor - Situational, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53-21(a)(1). As a result of these felony convictions, the defendant will be barred from accessing any firearms, bullets or ammunition and he may also be subject to deportation or denial of naturalization.

“Sexual assault of children is a horrific offense. Our office is committed to protecting youth by bringing well-deserved justice to those who prey upon the innocent and vulnerable,” Corradino said.

The jury of three women and three men deliberated two hours before returning the verdict. “The jury treated this matter with great respect. I trusted that they would return a fair verdict,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Justina Moore, who tried the case for the state.

Corradino praised Moore and Inspector Christopher LaMaine and Bridgeport Police Detective Jesse Meade for bringing the case to a successful conclusion. “Our staff of committed professionals brings professionalism, dedication, and sensitivity to these difficult cases,” Corradino said.

The court increased the defendant’s bonds by $1,000,000 after the verdict was returned. Giron-Moran, who was free on bail during the pendency of the case, was taken into custody by state judicial marshals.

Giron-Moran faces up to 185 years of incarceration when he is expected to be sentenced by Judge Kevin C. Doyle on September 28, 2026.