Jury Finds Southington Man Guilty of Sexual Assault, Risk of Injury Charges

(Vernon, CT) - Craig P. Nowak, State’s Attorney for the Tolland Judicial District, announced that a jury in Superior Court in Rockville today found Cody Cutler, age 28, of Southington, guilty of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-71, and Risk of Injury to a Minor, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-21(a)(1)(b). The Honorable Tejas Bhatt presided over the trial.

Evidence at trial showed that on December 18, 2020, the defendant used the social media messaging platform Snapchat to meet the minor victim and subsequently sexually assaulted her. The minor victim immediately reported the assault and was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where medical treatment provided physical evidence corroborating the victim’s report.

Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Emily Trudeau prosecuted the case with the assistance of Inspector John DiVenere and Paralegal Specialist Jennifer McDermott and the cooperation of the Coventry Police Department, the Connecticut State Police Troop K, and the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Forensic Science Laboratory.

Attorney Trudeau and the Tolland State’s Attorney’s Office thank and commend the minor victim for her courage in reporting her assault, her patience during the long and difficult pretrial investigations, and her bravery, candor, and composure during her in-court testimony.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 23, 2026 at Superior Court in Rockville.