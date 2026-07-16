Judge Sentences Charles Whitfield Jr. For 2023 Murder of Phillip Harris in Plymouth

(New Britain, CT) – Christian M. Watson, New Britain Judicial District State’s Attorney, announced today that the Honorable Chris Pelosi on July 14, 2026 sentenced Charles Whitfield Jr., age 43, of Plymouth, to 42 years in prison for the 2023 murder of Phillip Harris at a gas station in the Terryville section of Plymouth.

A Superior Court jury in New Britain on May 4, 2026, found Whitfield guilty of Murder, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-54a.

State’s Attorney Watson expressed his sincerest condolences to the family of Phillip Harris, who were present throughout the trial and sentencing and expressed how the loss of their loved one has had a profound impact on the entire family.

State’s Attorney Watson extends his gratitude to the Plymouth Police Department, the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad and all other departments that responded to the scene, for their efforts in the investigation and prosecution of this case. State’s Attorney Watson further extends his gratitude to Victim Advocate Heather Major for providing support to the grieving family throughout this process.

State’s Attorney Watson also wishes to thank the prosecution team on this case: Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Helen McLellan, Assistant State’s Attorney Abby Marchinkoski, Inspector Edward Apicella, and Paralegal Specialist Margaret Olender.