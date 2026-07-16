Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya: Media briefing statement

Over the last two months, we have observed a sustained campaign that seeks to isolate South Africa from the rest of the African continent, under the guise of protesting against the recent wave of anti-illegal migration protest that we have recently experienced here in South Africa.

This campaign has sought to create an impression that South Africa is now a pariah state, which must be referred to international courts.

This is despite numerous official government communication condemning acts of vigilantism against foreign nationals, asserting the state’s primary role to enforce immigration laws and the commitment to the supremacy of our constitution.

More concerning has been the peddling the false information by a diplomatic representative of a country that has become central to this campaign. Even ordinary diplomatic exchanges over meetings have been deliberately misrepresented to create an impression that South Africa is being isolated.

As the Presidency, we firmly reject and caution against the peddling of false information against South Africa and we further assert that any campaign that seeks to misrepresent what South Africa is and represents will be rejected with the utmost contempt that it deserves.

Recent evidence shows that this false campaign, concerning as it, is faltering. South Africa is not isolated.

On the contrary, South Africa remains firmly engaged with our African continent and the rest of the world.

Just last week on the 10th of July, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation of Ministers and senior government officials, was warmly received by the President of the French Republic, His Excellency, Emmanuel Macron.

The engagement affirmed France as a key strategic partner for South Africa, with both countries enjoying a longstanding bilateral cooperation spanning trade and investment, energy, defence, education, people-to-people exchanges and other fields. The leaders also took the opportunity to exchange views on global developments of mutual interest, as well as to review progress in advancing bilateral priorities.

Earlier on the same day, President Ramaphosa, co-chaired the Leaders Group meeting of the High-Level Steering Committee on Education alongside the Director-General of UNESCO; and attended the Transforming Education Summit +4.

The engagements were productive and outcomes oriented; and South Africa was honored to be part of shaping the future of global education that really is the bedrock upon which the entire Agenda 2030 rests.

This demonstrates a South Africa and a President that is fully engaged with contributing towards a better Africa and a better world.

Since the beginning of this year to date, President Ramaphosa has engaged with various leaders on the African continent, either through bilateral meetings, telephone calls, Bi-National Commissions or chairing extraordinary summits of SADC, as the current chair of our regional body. Some of these leaders include the President of Botswana, the Heads of States of the Southern African Customs Union, which is currently being chaired by South Africa, hosting President Rutto of Kenya on a state visit, discussing issues of migration with the Presidents of Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Week before last, President Ramaphosa undertook a working visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, as a show of solidarity with the government and the people of the DRC, during a challenging time facing the country as it battles with the Ebola pandemic. South Africa has pledged a considerable financial contribution to the fight against Ebola. President Ramaphosa and other senior government officials remain directly engaged with the Africa CDC in ensuring that the continent prevails in defeating Ebola.

This is a South Africa that is engaged with the African continent and that can never be isolated.

The Minister of Internation Relations and Cooperation, Hon. Ronald Lamola recently concluded a working visit to South Sudan representing South Africa in the Committee of Five of the African Union which is chaired by President Ramaphosa.

The C5 is responsible for overseeing the process of the implementation of the revitalised peace agreement in South Sudan. The Minister has reported to the President that he left South Sudan with a renewed hope that peace will prevail. And, that a process of inclusive national dialogue involving all the signatories to the revitalized agreement will be undertaken.

The Minister was further given a guarantee that all the processes that will ensue from now onwards will remain credible and inclusive of all parties that will participate in this process.

For South Africa it remains vital that the elections in South Sudan are inclusive, transparent and fair, and that the security environment is conducive to conducting free and fair elections. President Ramaphosa convened the C5 Summit in Addis Ababa in the sidelines of the AU summit earlier this year in February. Once again, we assert that South African is not isolated and can never be isolated from the rest of the African continent.

UNTED NATIONS INDEPENDENT INTERNATIONAL COMMISSION OF INQUIRY ON THE OCCUPIED PALESTINIAN TERRITORY, INCLUDING EAST JERUSALEM AND ISRAEL

South Africa has taken note of the latest report on Israel’s violations and crimes against and affected Palestinian children, published on 23 June 2026, by the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel (“the Commission of Inquiry), which reaffirmed its previous finding that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

The commission also found that a clear pattern of conduct exists of Israeli forces directly targeting Palestinian children; and “inflict[ing] severe, irreversible bodily harm on Palestinian children, including causing severe physical and psychological injury”, whether through “bombings, intentional shooting, collapsing buildings, lack of medical care, denial of access to adequate nutritious food and safe water”.

The Commission of Inquiry concluded that Israel created “living conditions that are fundamentally incompatible with the physical growth and intellectual development of children and the holistic environment necessary for children’s well-being”; systematically restricted and diminished the survival capacities and health of Palestinian new-borns; and systematically attacked Palestinian education. The harm and trauma will affect Palestinians for generations.

These findings unfortunately confirm that the risks South Africa warned about in its Application to the International Court of Justice in December 2023 have materialized, and children are bearing the costs of the international community’s inaction. Three Provisional Measure Orders from the International Court of Justice, and two Advisory Opinions, later — little has improved. A so-called ceasefire is in place, but — as emphasised by the Commission of Inquiry at its press conference during the release of the report: “Palestinian children in Gaza continue to be killed and seriously injured, with continued disregard by Israel for the ceasefire and for the protection owed to Palestinian children under international law”.

Rather than allowing aid in at scale, Israel has forced humanitarian organisations and human rights defenders to halt or scale back their work in the occupied Palestinian territory through “sustained harassment, threats, bans, sanctions and attacks on their reputations”, leaving Palestinian children “even less protected” and risking the continuation of violations of their rights with impunity

South Africa will continue to follow the example of the children of Soweto in 1976: to confront injustice with bravery. South Africa is using those legal and political avenues available to fight for Palestinian existence, struggle for Palestinian self-determination, and a future for Palestinian children, free from the domination, subjugation, and oppression of discrimination, segregation, and apartheid. We are not doing so blind of the difficulties inherent in healing from illegal settler colonial occupation, but we also know that healing is possible. Healing can, however, not take place in a context of the continued denial of self-determination, and the maintenance of apartheid.

Most importantly, healing cannot take place during an on-going genocide, as it requires the continued existence of a group.

Children are the core and the future of a people, and — as one of the eminent judges of the International Court of Justice reminded us — “a people is the core of the right to self-determination; without the existence of a people, there is no basis to exercise the right to self-determination.”

As the news of the massacre in Soweto in 1976 catalysed a movement of broad international solidarity, perhaps the horrific practices now outlined in the Commission of Inquiry’s report will encourage a broader movement of solidarity and encourage more and more States to join South Africa and act — with urgency.

PUBLIC PROGRAMME OF THE PRESIDENT

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA TO ATTEND THE TOTOYA HILUX-LINE-OFF CEREMONY

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 16 July 2026, attend the Toyota Hilux-Line-Off Ceremony, which marks the commencement of local production of Toyota's latest generation Hilux model and showcases South Africa’s manufacturing capabilities.

The ceremony will be held at the Toyota South Africa Motors Manufacturing Plant in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal province.

Toyota's R10.4 billion investment reinforces South Africa’s position as a leading automotive manufacturing hub and demonstrates continued investor confidence in the country’s industrial sector.

The investment will strengthen local manufacturing capacity, enhance export competitiveness, and contribute to economic growth and job creation.

The event provides an opportunity to reaffirm government’s commitment to industrialisation, investment-led growth, manufacturing competitiveness, export development, and strong public-private partnerships that support inclusive economic growth and South Africa’s broader development priorities.

The President will also tour the manufacturing plant and address an engagement with the business sector.

The event will be attended by government representatives, global, local and business partners in the automotive industry.

The Ceremony will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 16 July 2026

Time: 10h30

Venue: Prospecton Manufacturing Plant, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal



PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA TO ADDRESS THE SEZs AWARDS GALA DINNER

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 16 July 2026, attend and address the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) Achievement Awards Gala Dinner at the Durban International Conference Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

The event celebrates the achievements of South Africa's 12 designated SEZs and their contribution to industrialisation, investment attraction, exports, job creation, skills development, technology transfer, and sustainable economic growth.

To date, the SEZ Programme has attracted over R31 billion in investment from 224 companies and created more than 28 000 direct jobs, reflecting the programme's growing economic impact.

The 2026 SEZs Achievement Awards recognise excellence in leadership, governance, investment promotion, job creation, innovation, export growth, SMME integration, local procurement, and sustainable industrial development.

The awards also honour outstanding CEOs, investors, and strategic programme implementation that advance South Africa's industrial growth.

The awards categories will include Special Economic Zone of the Year; Best Economic Zone Newcomer; Most Improved SEZ in South Africa; SEZ Investor of the Year; SEZ Demonstration of Good Governance and Investment Enabler of the Year.

The ceremony will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 16 July 2026

Time: 18h00

Venue: Durban International Conference Centre in KwaZulu-Natal

NOTE TO MEDIA: Media Accreditation Enquiries should be directed to Bongani Lukhele on BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za/ 079 5083 457/ 074 2998 512

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA TO CO-CHAIR 4th SOUTH AFRICA- NAMIBIA BINATIONAL COMMISSION

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 17 July 2026, co-chair the fourth Session of the South Africa–Namibia Binational Commission (BNC) with Her Excellency President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of the Republic of Namibia in Pretoria.

As an immediate neighbour, Namibia is one of South Africa’s foremost strategic partners in Southern Africa.

Bilateral relations are conducted through a structured mechanism that is pursued within the framework of the Bi-National Commission (BNC).

Since its establishment in 2013, three (3) BNC sessions have been convened.

The 4th BNC will be preceded by the Council of Ministers Meeting on 16 July 2026 and the Senior Officials Meeting from 14-15 July 2026.

South Africa and Namibia maintain strong bilateral relations, rooted in a shared history of solidarity during the struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

Namibia's political stability and close ties with South Africa position it as a key strategic partner within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Union (AU), and on the global stage.

The two countries share aligned views on advancing the political and economic integration of the African continent.

South Africa and Namibia are committed to Africa’s renewal, Pan-African values, strengthening South-South cooperation, multilateralism, and upholding a rules-based international governance system.

The bilateral partnership is vibrant and spans a broad range of sectors, including political dialogue, economic cooperation, environmental management, science and technology, social development, as well as defence and security collaboration.

Significant progress in bilateral relations has been made since the dismantling of apartheid, as evidenced by 75 signed cooperation agreements.

These agreements or memoranda of understanding cover a spectrum of areas including political, economic, social, defence and security cooperation, as well as historical agreements relating to the handing over of Walvis Bay.

This week’s session will incorporate the South Africa-Namibia Business Forum which be held under the theme “Driving Regional Industrialisation, Investment and Sustainable Growth Through Strategic South Africa–Namibia Partnerships.”

The session will bring together government and business representatives from both countries, to engage and collaborate on efforts that will strengthen trade and investment.

South Africa and Namibia maintain robust trade and investment relations, with over 50 South African companies investing in Namibia between 2023 and 2025, contributing approximately USD 1.2 billion in capital and creating around 4,900 jobs across key sectors such as mining, banking, insurance, property, and renewable energy.

The SA-Namibia Bi-National Commission will take place on Friday, 17 July 2026 as follows:

South Africa-Namibia BNC Opening Ceremony

Time: 10h00

Venue: Department of International Relations Conference Centre 2

South Africa-Namibia BNC Closing Ceremony

Time: 12h00

Venue: DIRCO Conference Centre 2

Media accreditation: Ms Kgopotso Rapakuana - rapakuana@dirco.gov.za

South Africa-Namibia Business Forum

Time: 15h00

Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre

Media Accreditation: Ms Phumzile Kotane - pkotane@thedtic.gov.za



PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA TO OFFICIATE THE UNSERVED COMMUNITIES ACCESS ACCELERATION PROGRAMME

Marking International Nelson Mandela Day, President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Saturday 18 July 2026 officiate the launched of the Unserved Communities Access Acceleration Programme.

The launch is in alignment with Mandela Month, and it is geared towards rolling out vital water infrastructure to historically marginalized areas.

Nelson Mandela International Day is observed annually on 18 July to honour the life and legacy of the global icon, former president Nelson Mandela International Day, 18 July. Established by the United Nations, the day is a global call to action encouraging individuals, organizations, and communities to dedicate 67 minutes of their time to public service in recognition of his 67 years of fighting for social justice.

The launch will take place in the Eastern Cape and here in Hammanskraal, Gauteng Province. The programme emphasizes the long-term goal of the Presidential Water Crisis Committee to deliver sustainable, decentralized groundwater treatment to rural and peri-urban areas. It serves as a major component of national government interventions designed to restore dignity and combat deep-seated poverty, aligning closely with the 2026 Mandela Day themes of equality and active citizenship.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

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