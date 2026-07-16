Army National Guard names 2026 Best Warrior Competition winners

CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Fla. — U.S. Army Spc. Brandon Brown, representing the Florida Army National Guard, earned the title of 2026 Army National Guard Soldier of the Year, and U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Fouts, representing the Arizona Army National Guard, was named the 2026 Army National Guard Noncommissioned Officer of the Year during the closing ceremony at the 2026 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition today. The competition was hosted by the Florida Army National Guard at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center July 11-14.

The two earned their victories after four full days and nights of grueling competition against 12 other top Army National Guard Soldiers and noncommissioned officers representing 14 states. Competitors endured Florida’s triple-digit heat while completing more than 25 physically and mentally demanding events designed to test their combat readiness, technical proficiency, and physical fitness.

“This is where the best stand shoulder to shoulder, not as strangers, but as a brotherhood forged through long days of sweat, sacrifice, and shared hardship,” said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Lawrence Ogle, a Florida Guard member who helped organize the competition. “Here, pain is only temporary, and quitting is never an option.”

Events tested warrior tasks, tactical knowledge, marksmanship with multiple weapons, day and night land navigation, physical endurance and decision-making under pressure.

The national competition marked the fourth level of competition for each Soldier, who first earned victories at the company or battalion, state and regional competitions before advancing to represent the National Guard in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition.

“This is literally the best 14 Soldiers in the Army National Guard right now,” said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Lonny Posey, a Florida National Guard member who was the lead organizer of the competition. “They were out here giving their all, and we’re happy to be able to work for them.”

For Brown, representing the Army National Guard at the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition is an opportunity to exemplify the profession of arms.

“I want to be an example and a reminder of the true purpose of the warfighting profession - to fight and win the nation’s wars,” said Brown.

For Fouts, the opportunity to compete was driven by both personal growth and the chance to lead by example.

“I’m always up for a challenge,” said Fouts. “I want to set an example for the Soldiers under me.”

The winners will next represent the Army National Guard at the 2026 Department of the Army Best Squad Competition this fall. Joining them are U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Erich Friedlein of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, U.S. Army Spc. Caleb Chambers of the Indiana Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Spc. Caden Leonard of the Utah Army National Guard, the next-highest finishers in the competition.

Also during the ceremony, it was revealed that another evaluation had been taking place throughout the weekend without the competitors’ knowledge.

In addition to competing for the best warrior titles, several events were simultaneously evaluated by German military officials for eligibility to earn two German military proficiency badges: the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge and the Schützenschnur, the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship. Competitors learned only at the ceremony that their performances throughout the weekend had also been used to determine qualification for the foreign awards.

All 14 Soldiers earned the GAFPB and the Schützenschnur badge.

At the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition, the newly formed squad will be competing against 10 active-duty squads and one U.S. Army Reserve squad.

During the competition, all 60 Soldiers will also be evaluated individually to determine the Department of the Army Soldier of the Year and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.

The 2026 Department of the Army Best Squad Competition will be held September 11-19 at Fort Benning, Georgia.