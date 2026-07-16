Government calls on South Africans to honour Mandela Month through service and active citizenship

Mandela Month provides every South African with an opportunity to honour the life and legacy of former President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela through service to others and by helping to build stronger, more caring communities.

Observed annually on the 17th of July, Nelson Mandela International Day was proclaimed by the United Nations in 2009 in recognition of Madiba's lifelong commitment to peace, justice, human rights and freedom. It reminds people across the world that everyone has the power to make a meaningful difference through simple acts of service.

This year's Nelson Mandela International Day is observed under the theme: "It's still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity." The theme speaks directly to one of South Africa's greatest challenges.

While democracy has transformed the lives of millions since 1994, too many people continue to experience poverty, unemployment, hunger and unequal access to opportunities.

Addressing these challenges requires a collective effort from government, business, civil society and every citizen.

In South Africa, the legacy of former President Nelson Mandela extends beyond a single day of volunteerism. Mandela Month encourages all South Africans to embrace a lasting commitment to kindness, service and active citizenship throughout the year.

Former President Nelson Mandela captured this responsibility when he said: "Like slavery and apartheid, poverty is not natural. It is man-made and it can be overcome and eradicated by the actions of human beings." His words remind us that lasting change begins when ordinary people choose to act.

During Mandela Month and on Mandela Day, government leaders will conduct a series of service delivery initiatives aimed at meeting the basic needs of this country’s citizens.

Among the host of activities to be undertaken, government, through the Department of Water and Sanitation will launch the National Water Access Acceleration Programme on Mandela Day. The programme aims to expand access to safe and reliable water services for communities that remain unserved or underserved, while accelerating service delivery through practical, sustainable and fit-for-purpose solutions.

A key milestone of the programme will be the launch of 67 borehole interventions across the country, symbolising the 67 years that Madiba dedicated to serving humankind.

The initial rollout will focus on rural communities served by the Babanango Community Water Supply Scheme in KwaZulu-Natal and the Mncwasa Water Supply Scheme in the Eastern Cape. The programme will also include the commissioning of the 50 megalitre-per-day Klipdrift Package Water Treatment Plant in Hammanskraal, Gauteng.

These projects will provide much-needed access to safe drinking water, while demonstrating that Mandela Day is also about making lasting investments that improve people's lives and restore dignity to communities.

Government remains committed to improving the lives of all South Africans through expanded access to healthcare, education, housing, social protection, clean water, electricity and other essential services. Continued investment in education, healthcare, science, innovation and inclusive economic growth is creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for current and future generations.

Government encourages every South African to participate in these initiatives and to extend a helping hand wherever it is needed.

As we commemorate Mandela Month, let us renew our commitment to building a South Africa defined by the spirit of ubuntu and continue the legacy of Nelson Mandela.

Together, let us build the South Africa that Nelson Mandela envisioned.

Enquiries:

Nomonde Mnukwa

Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 653 7485

William Baloyi

Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147

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