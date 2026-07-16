Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Lee G. Smith, Command Senior Enlisted Leader for the Oregon National Guard, formally retired from military service after 33 years of commitment to the nation in a ceremony held in his honor at Camp Withycombe in Happy Valley, Oregon, on July 11, 2026. He served as the principal advisor to the Adjutant General, responsible for providing the State of Oregon and the United States with a ready force of more than 7,000 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen.

Command Sgt. Maj. Smith joined the Army National Guard in 1993, with his first assignment to Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery, as a Cannon Crewmember. The presiding officer at his ceremony was Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General of Oregon.

“From his first moments in senior enlisted leadership, he knew his job. Not to be the loudest voice in the room but the most representative,” Gronewold said, describing Smith’s leadership. “Three years ago, when we introduced our organizational values- Being Connected, Being Competent, Being Committed- Sergeant Major Smith turned them into a framework for how we mentor senior enlisted leaders.”

Gronewold also credited Smith’s leadership and vision with helping retain and recruit new service members to the Oregon National Guard.

“This past year, the Oregon Air National Guard had its strongest recruiting year since the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Oregon Army National Guard was recognized and awarded for the best retention among all 20 medium-sized states in the nation.”

In remarks to those in attendance, Smith credited past leaders and fellow soldiers for his development, his position as the Command Senior Enlisted Leader over the past three years, and his years of service in the Oregon National Guard.

“When people talk about leadership, they often think it’s about making decisions, giving directions, and telling people what to do,” Smith said, explaining his career in military leadership. “Those things matter, but I learned that some of the most important leadership modes are simpler than that. Some leadership is just sitting down with someone and finding out who they are… If you want your organization to be better, ask yourself one simple question. Do you really know your people? Do they really know you?”

During his career, Smith advanced through the ranks of field artillery. In 2001, he changed his military occupational specialty to Infantry, attended school in Puerto Rico, and subsequently earned the coveted Expert Infantry Badge. Eventually, he returned to his field artillery roots and, by 2007, was assigned as the First Sergeant for Bravo Battery. His final two military awards were presented by Brig. Gen. Gronewold and included The Legion of Merit and the Oregon Distinguished Service Medal.

During the ceremony, Smith thanked his mentors and expressed gratitude for the camaraderie throughout his years of service. This included his family and, most notably, his wife, Nicole.

“My adventure buddy, my rock, my number one, my best friend and amazing human being,” he said as a bouquet of flowers was presented to her by a military attaché. “You have supported this army life. You taught me not to just plan for the future but to live in the moment… ‘Go to concerts, do the small things and seek out the small adventures along the way.’”

In 2010, as his career progressed, Smith served as the Operations Sergeant and later First Sergeant for the 821st Troop Command Battalion in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He was promoted to Command Sgt. Maj. of the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery in 2015, and three years later was selected to serve as the 82nd Brigade Command Sergeant Major.

When describing his perspective on leadership in action, Smith said that too often, many in the military “struggle or just mess it up” because they lose focus or let personal agendas cloud their judgment.

“Make it about the Soldiers, treat people fairly, and make sound decisions for the right reasons. If they do those things consistently, recognition will take care of itself,” he said, reflecting on his career developing leaders and effective teams. “The best leaders I’ve known are easy to spot. They eat last. They know people’s names, their families, and their stories. They are not afraid to address problems; they are honest with people and tell them what they need to fix themselves.”

As with many retirement ceremonies, Smith received special gifts and farewell messages from coworkers, who also shared memories and funny stories. The new Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Chief Master Sgt. Brent Cavanias, gave a gift from the Oregon Air Guard Joint Force Headquarters staff. He said, “I know I am filling some really big shoes, so don’t be surprised when I reach out to you for advice and guidance.”

“I will say, this job has caused me to reflect more than anything I have done in my life. It has challenged me and humbled me,” Smith said, summarizing the lasting impact of serving as the Oregon National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader. “It has made me think deeply about people and human nature. It’s also taught me that life is fragile and should never be taken for granted.”