President Cyril Ramaphosa attends Totoya Hilux-Line Off Ceremony, 16 Jul

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 16 July 2026, attend the Toyota Hilux-Line-Off Ceremony, which marks the commencement of local production of Toyota's latest generation Hilux model and showcasing South Africa’s manufacturing capabilities.

The ceremony will be held at the Toyota South Africa Motors Manufacturing Plant in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal province.

Toyota's R10.4 billion investment reinforces South Africa’s position as a leading automotive manufacturing hub and demonstrates continued investor confidence in the country’s industrial sector.

The investment will strengthen local manufacturing capacity, enhance export competitiveness, and contribute to economic growth and job creation.

The event provides an opportunity to reaffirm government’s commitment to industrialisation, investment-led growth, manufacturing competitiveness, export development, and strong public-private partnerships that support inclusive economic growth and South Africa’s broader development priorities.

The President will also tour the manufacturing plans and also address an engagement with business sector.

The event will be attended by government representatives, global, local and business partners in the automotive industry.

The Ceremony will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 16 July 2026

Time: 10h30

Venue: Prospecton Manufacturing Plant, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

