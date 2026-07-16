Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa addresses Cape Town Press Club, 16 Jul

Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa to address the Cape Town Press Club on the White Paper on Local Government and Coalition Governance

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will on Thursday, 16 July 2026, address the Cape Town Press Club at an engagement co-hosted by the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference Parliamentary Liaison Office.

The Minister’s address will focus on two key reforms that are central to strengthening South Africa’s system of local governance: the White Paper on Local Government 2026 (WPLG26) and the development of a legislative framework for coalition governance.

The WPLG26 process has reached an advanced stage following extensive consultations with stakeholders across the country, including municipalities, traditional leaders, the business community and civil society. The White Paper is being finalised ahead of its formal launch and will provide a reimagined policy framework to build a capable, ethical, developmental and financially sustainable local government system that is responsive to the needs and aspirations of communities.

The Minister will also discuss the Coalitions Bill, which is currently undergoing the Cabinet legislative process. The proposed legislation seeks to establish a clear legal framework for coalition governments, promoting greater political stability, accountability and effective governance in municipalities where no single political party secures an outright majority.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the engagement as follows:

Event Details

Date: Thursday, 16 July 2026

Time: 16h30 – 19h00

Venue: Kelvin Grove Club

144 Campground Road

Newlands, Cape Town

RSVP: capetownpressclub@gmail.com

This engagement reflects government’s commitment to advancing local government reform by, among other things, fostering transparent dialogue and collaboration to strengthen democratic governance and build capable, accountable and financially sustainable municipalities that deliver quality services to communities.

Media Enquiries:

Ms Pearl Maseko-Binqose

Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA)

Cell: +27 (82) 772 1709

Mr Legadima Leso

Head of Communications

Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA)

Cell: +27 (66) 479 9904

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