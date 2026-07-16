Gauteng e-Government Marks Mandela Day with community outreach, 17 Jul

Gauteng e-Government Marks Mandela Day with community outreach

The Gauteng Department of e-Government, led by MEC Bonginkosi Dhlamini, will commemorate Mandela Day by giving back to the community at the Amohelang Bophelong Disability Academy in Bophelong, Vanderbijlpark, on Friday, 17 July 2026.

In the spirit of Nelson Mandela's call to make a difference through service, the Department will spend 67 minutes supporting one of Gauteng's most vulnerable communities. As part of the outreach, the Department will donate blankets, groceries and a CCTV camera in partnership with VumaCam to the centre to improve the comfort, well-being and safety of its residents.

The beneficiaries of the initiative are 50 elderly people and 50 persons with disabilities who are cared for at the centre.

"Mandela Day reminds us that each of us has the power to make a positive difference in the lives of others. As the Gauteng Department of e-Government, we believe that building a better Gauteng goes beyond technology. It is also about showing compassion, supporting our communities and restoring dignity to those who need it most. We are honoured to stand with the residents of Amohelang Bophelong Disability Academy as we celebrate Madiba's legacy through service", said e-Gov MEC Bonginkosi Dhlamini

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 17 July 2026

Time: 10:30 am

Venue: Amohelang Bophelong Disability Academy, Bophelong, Vanderbijlpark

Media Enquiries:

Sithembiso Ndlovu

Cell: 072 183 8922

Email: sithembiso.ndlovu@gauteng.gov.za

Neo Goba

Cell: 072 128 1951

Email: Neo.Goba@gauteng.gov.za

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