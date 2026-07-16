Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses second International Special Economic Zones Infrastructure and Investment Conference, 17 Jul

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will, on Friday, 17 July 2026, deliver the keynote address at the 2nd International Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Infrastructure & Investment Conference, to be held at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province.

The SEZ are geographically designated areas that provide world-class infrastructure, streamlined administrative processes and a range of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives designed to attract investment and support industrial development.

The conference, which is held under the theme ‘Reigniting Industrialisation Through World Class SEZs’, takes place as Government advances the implementation of the Spatial Industrial Development Strategy to strengthen manufacturing-led industrialisation and inclusive economic growth.

Discussions during the Conference are expected to focus on strengthening the governance and performance of SEZs, mobilising investment in industrial infrastructure, and unlocking opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The conference will also reflect on the outcomes of the inaugural SEZ Conference held in 2019 and consider practical interventions to improve the ease of doing business, enhance coordination across government institutions, increase the participation of Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) in SEZ value chains, as well as strengthen public-private partnerships, and improve energy security to enhance South Africa's competitiveness as an investment destination.

Hosted by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the DTIC), the conference will bring together Government, business, organised labour, investors, development finance institutions, academia and international experts to discuss the role of SEZs in driving industrialisation, attracting investment, expanding exports and creating sustainable jobs.

In his keynote address, the Deputy President is expected to reaffirm Government's commitment to working with all stakeholders to accelerate industrial development, promote investment, support economic growth and job creation.

Details of the Conference are as follows:

Date: Friday, 17 July 2026

Time: 09:00

Online platform: A link to be provided

Members of the media interested in covering the conference are kindly requested to submit their details (Full Name, Media House, ID/Passport Number and Role) to Ms Linah Ledwaba on 066 240 7635.

Media enquiries: Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President on 066 195 8840