President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SEZ Awards Gala Dinner, 16 Jul

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 16 July 2026, attend and address the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) Achievement Awards Gala Dinner held at the Durban International Conference Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

The event celebrates the achievements of South Africa's 12 designated SEZs and their contribution to industrialisation, investment attraction, exports, job creation, skills development, technology transfer, and sustainable economic growth.

To date, the SEZ Programme has attracted over R31 billion in investment from 224 companies and created more than 28,000 direct jobs, reflecting the programme's growing economic impact.

The 2026 SEZ Achievement Awards recognise excellence in leadership, governance, investment promotion, job creation, innovation, export growth, SMME integration, local procurement, and sustainable industrial development.

The awards also honour outstanding CEOs, investors, and strategic programme implementation that advance South Africa's industrial growth.

The awards categories will include Special Economic Zone of the Year; Best Economic Zone Newcomer; Most Improved SEZ in South Africa; SEZ Investor of the Year; SEZ Demonstration of Good Governance and Investment Enabler of the Year.

The Awards ceremony will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 16 July 2026

Time: 18h00

Venue: Durban International Conference Centre in KwaZulu-Natal

NOTE TO MEDIA: Media Accreditation enquiries should be directed to Bongani Lukhele on BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za/ 079 5083 457/ 074 2998 512

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

Email: media@presidency.gov.za

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