Deputy Minister Jack Bloom delivers keynote at Myloo sanitation handover in Refilwe, 17 Jul

Deputy Minister Bloom to deliver a keynote address at the official handover of Myloo Dry Sanitation units in Refilwe

The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Hon. Dr. Jack Bloom, will join Amalooloo (Pty) Ltd and key stakeholders for the official handover of three (3) MyLoo Dry Sanitation Units to vulnerable elderly residents in Refilwe, Cullinan, Gauteng.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to improve access to safe, dignified and environmentally sustainable sanitation services for vulnerable communities. The innovative MyLoo Dry Sanitation System is a waterless sanitation solution designed to enhance the quality of life while contributing to sustainable sanitation management. This is initiative is aligned with the Department’s Policy Plan, which seeks to progressively transition away from water-based sanitation system in favour of more sustainable and appropriate sanitation solutions.

The handover ceremony will bring together government representatives, community leaders and development partners to celebrate a milestone that demonstrates how innovation and collaboration can improve the lives of citizens.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 17 July 2026

Time: 10:00

Venue: Refilwe, Cullinan, Gauteng

For media confirmations, contact Maria Lebese on 082 611 9264/Lebesem@dws.gov.za

Media Enquiries

Departmental Spokesperson

Wisane Mavasa

Cell: 060 561 8935

Email: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

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