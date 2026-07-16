MEC Oageng Molapisi unveils housing projects in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District, 16 Jul

MEC Molapisi to unveil housing projects worth over R62 million in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District

In an effort to accelerate housing delivery in the province, MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi, will on Thursday, 16 July 2026, unveil two housing projects worth over R62 million in Greater Taung and Naledi Local municipalities in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District.

The MEC Molapisi will introduce the two (2) contractors appointed to implement these projects to the councillors in both the municipalities. The Ditshilong housing project in the Greater Taung Local Municipality will deliver 216 housing units, while the Geduldspan project in the Naledi Local Municipality will deliver 40 new housing units and the completion of 69 units which were left incomplete by the previous contractor. Both projects, valued at R62 million are expected to be completed by the end of the 2026/2027 financial year.

MEC Molapisi will be accompanied by the Mayor of Greater Taung Local Municipality, Cllr Itumeleng Maribe, Mayor of Naledi Local Municipality, Cllr Clifton Groep and Kgosi Tshepo Mankurwane of Batlhaping ba ga Phuduhucwana in Taung.

The event will take as follows:

Part A

Date: 16 July 2026

Time: 11h00

Venue: Batlhaping ba ga Phuduhutswana Community Hall, Taung.

Part B:

Time: 15H00

Venue: Naledi Local Municipality Council Chamber, Vryburg

Members of the media are invited and encouraged to attend.

Media Enquiries:

Mr Lerato Gambu (Media Liaison Officer)

Cell: 076 322 1165

Email: lgambu@nwpg.gov.za

Ms. Dineo Thapelo - Dept of Human Settlements

Cell no: 072 218 2559

Email: dthapelo@nwpg.gov.za

Mr Ricky Oliphant - Greater Taung Local Municipality

Cell no: 082 570 2861

Ms Portia Maphike - Naledi Local Municipality

Cell no: 066 117 4834

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