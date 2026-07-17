FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES SPORTS DOCUMENTARY 'A GAME OF DOUBLE STANDARDS'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the sports documentary feature A GAME OF DOUBLE STANDARDS -- now available on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms on July 17, 2026.

Sports Documentary Feature Debuts on North American VOD Platforms on July 17, 2026

Many see a film about the World Cup. I see a story about double standards. The 2022 World Cup became a mirror that revealed how differently the same actions can be judged depending on who's involved.” — Filmmaker Mohammed Salameh

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the sports documentary feature A GAME OF DOUBLE STANDARDS -- now available on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms on July 17, 2026.

A GAME OF DOUBLE STANDARDS features the massive backlash triggered by Qatar's historic selection to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Following the surprise announcement in 2010, the nation faced relentless suspicion and corruption claims. Critics also targeted its size, climate, logistics, and human rights record, igniting a twelve-year storm of intense media coverage, political boycotts, and moral debates. With the media standing at the center of the controversy, western outlets produced an overwhelming volume of investigations and exposés. These reports did more than chronicle events; they actively shaped global perceptions of Qatar, even as comparable issues in other nations drew far less scrutiny. By featuring interviews with FIFA insiders, journalists, human rights advocates, and Qatari officials, A GAME OF DOUBLE STANDARDS dissects both the double standards and arguments from each party. Capsule stories from France, Germany, Russia and China provide an interesting broad global context of each country's sentiments towards the dispute. Ultimately, the big question is asked: was Qatar judged fairly? Or was the world’s biggest sporting event devolved into a battle of headlines?

Written and directed by Mohammed Salameh, A GAME OF DOUBLE STANDARDS was produced by Abdulalem Alshamery and Mohammed Alsaedi. Subjects interviewed include: Hassan Al Thawadi, Sepp Blatter, Bonita Mersiades, Danyel Reiche, Ambet Yuson, David Miller, Gunther Latsch, Jaber Al Harami, Simon Chadwick, Natalie Koch, Richard Bloch, Rosa Moussaoui, Guido Tognoni and Rayan Grim.

“Many will see a film about football and the World Cup,” said filmmaker Mohammed Salameh. “I see a story about double standards. The 2022 World Cup became a mirror that revealed how differently the same actions can be judged depending on who is involved.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire A GAME OF DOUBLE STANDARDS directly with the filmmakers and Noon Films Ltd.

A GAME OF DOUBLE STANDARDS info: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt38463667/

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - A GAME OF DOUBLE STANDARDS (2026)

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