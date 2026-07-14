Illegal cross-border sheep harvest leads to major convictions in the Yukon and Alaska

Two thinhorn sheep illegally harvested in a cross-border poaching case were returned to the Yukon during a May 12 to 13 meeting of enforcement officials from the Yukon and Alaska, reaffirming the territory’s ongoing partnership and collaboration in wildlife protection.

Government of Yukon Conservation Officer Services, Alaska Wildlife Troopers and United States National Park Service worked together on the investigation, with support from Environment and Climate Change Canada, resulting in convictions in the Yukon and Alaska and more than $100,000 CAD in combined fines.

The significant outcome of this case underscores the serious consequences of illegal cross-border activity and sets a strong precedent for higher penalties against those who violate wildlife laws.

The case also highlights the effective ongoing relationship between Yukon and U.S. enforcement agencies and the importance of working together to protect wildlife across the vast northern landscape.

In December 2024, three individuals pleaded guilty in the Yukon’s Territorial Court to the unlawful harvest of two thinhorn sheep rams. The individuals were sentenced to:

a fine of $10,000 CAD each, to be paid to the Turn in Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) Fund;

a five-year hunting prohibition to remain in place for five years or until the fines are paid in full, which has since occurred; and

forfeiture of all items seized.

Two of the individuals also pleaded guilty to wasting meat from the illegally harvested sheep and were fined $3,500 to be paid to the TIPP Fund each.

Related charges were brought against the same three individuals in the United States District Court for the District of Alaska in 2025. The individuals pleaded guilty to two of the charges and were each put on probation for five years and fined $5,000 USD. Their firearms and the sheep, including trophies, were ordered to be forfeited and the individuals were also ordered to collectively pay $58,200 USD in restitution to the Government of Yukon, which has been paid in full.

The returned thinhorn sheep horns were forfeited to the Government of Yukon. One will be retained for educational purposes and the other has been donated to the National Park Service. Capes will be sold at auction to fund conservation initiatives. The meat was donated to the White River First Nation.

More information from the Yukon Government on this operation is available here: https://yukon.ca/en/news/illegal-cross-border-sheep-harvest-leads-major-convictions-yukon-and-alaska

This is a joint news release between the Government of Yukon, the United States National Park Service and Alaska Wildlife Troopers.