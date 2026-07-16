Governor Newsom announces appointments 7.15.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jason Reed, of Rossmoor, has been appointed to the Collateral Recovery Disciplinary Review Committee. Reed has been the President of Nations Recovery Services, Inc, since 1997. He is a member of the Allied Finance Adjusters. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Reed is a Republican.

Josef Preciado, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the Contractors State Licensing Board, where he has served since 2024. Preciado has been a Partnership Specialist at the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District since 2026, where he was an Economic & Small Business Development Representative III from 2024 to 2026. He was a Higher Education Consultant at Sova Solutions from 2022 to 2024. Preciado was the Director of the California Apprenticeship Initiative at American River College from 2017 to 2024. He held multiple positions at California State University, Sacramento from 2008 to 2017, including the Associate Director of Admissions & Outreach, an International Admissions Counselor, and an Admissions Counselor. He earned a Master of Public Policy and Public Administration degree from California State University, Sacramento and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Community Studies & Latin American Studies from the University of California, Santa Cruz. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Preciado is a Democrat.

Diana Love, of Palmdale, has been reappointed to the Contractors State License Board, where she has served since 2019. Love has been Executive Director of Forget Us Not Community Services since 2017. She was a Children and Youth Group Facilitator at Parents Anonymous Inc. from 2015 to 2017. Love was a Field Representative in the Office of Assemblymember Steve Fox in the California State Assembly from 2013 to 2015. She is the Secretary for the California Democratic Party and is a member of the California Senior Legislature, the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), and the Inland Communities Democratic Headquarters PAC. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Love is a Democrat.