Thousands of Americans Sign USApology.org’s New Public Promise to the World

In its first week, nearly 40,000 Americans have joined an open letter to friends and allies abroad, rejecting current leadership and promising real change.

We wanted the world to know that the overwhelming majority of Americans cherish our friends and allies around the world and are beyond embarrassed by our current leadership.” — USApology Cofounder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USApology.org is a simple public statement from Americans who believe the country’s current leadership has damaged trust, strained alliances, and misrepresented the values and intelligence of tens of millions of people at home. In its first week, nearly 40,000 Americans have added their initials, making a public promise to friends and allies around the world that the country will do better.Created anonymously by a small group of Chicago investors, USApology.org was born out of mounting frustration with the way the United States is being represented on the world stage.“There’s a new reason every day to excuse ourselves to the world, but for some reason, the FIFA red card incident pushed us over the edge,” said one of the site’s founders. “We wanted the world to know that the overwhelming majority of Americans—Republicans and Democrats alike—cherish our friends and allies around the world and are beyond embarrassed by our current leadership.”The site allows Americans to add their support in seconds by entering their first name, last initial, and ZIP code, then share the page directly with someone overseas, turning the general statement into a personal message: an apology and a promise from one American, joined by thousands of others.“We decided that, as is true in any relationship, there was no better way to apologize than to make a genuine, heartfelt promise to do better,” said one of the founders. “And that’s all this site does.”Launched during the week of July 4th, USApology.org has already drawn nearly 40,000 signers. The site has been shared across social media, group chats, and personal messages to friends abroad.USApology.org was not created by political insiders or institutions.The message of the site is direct: The United States will be reclaimed by citizens who honor the dignity of every person and welcome their responsibility to future generations.

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