Scarborough Man Arrested After Fleeing Domestic Violence Incident in Cornish
On Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at approximately 8:15 PM, Maine State Police received a report of a domestic violence incident in Cornish.
The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Deven Trimble-Galos of Scarborough, had fled the area before Troopers arrived. Troopers and Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office conducted K-9 tracks but were unable to locate him.
On Wednesday morning, July 15, 2026, Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies located and arrested Trimble-Galos at a residence in Baldwin on an outstanding felony domestic violence warrant issued in connection with a separate case being investigated by the Scarborough Police Department. Following his arrest, Troopers transported Trimble-Galos to the York County Jail. He was charged by Maine State Police with Domestic Violence Assault and Domestic Violence Terrorizing. Both charges are felonies due to prior convictions.
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