COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
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Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
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- FDA Publish Date:
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- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Allergens
- Reason for Announcement:
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Recall Reason Description
May Contain Undeclared Peanuts
- Company Name:
- Khong Guan Corporation
- Brand Name:
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Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
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Product Description
Glutinous Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling and Black & White Glutinous Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling
Company Announcement
Khong Guan Corporation (Union City, CA) is recalling specific lots of “Glutinous Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling” and “Black & White Glutinous Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling” in their recall expansion because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
Product Details:
- (1) Glutinous Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling; UPC 6908791000053; Date Codes (“Use By” on the back panel): 9/22/2027 and 10/19/2027
- (2) Black & White Glutinous Rice balls With Black Sesame Filling; UPC 6908791000084; Date Code (“Use By” on the back panel): 10/19/2027
- Size/Packaging: 14.1 oz flexible plastic bag (same for both)
- Distribution: AZ, CA, CO, HI, NJ, NV, OR, TX, WA – online and retail stores. (June 2, 2026 to July 8, 2026)
No illnesses have been reported to date. The recall was initiated after a customer reported suspected peanut content in the Glutinous Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling. Following further review, the scope has been expanded to include additional item of Black & White Glutinous Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling (UPC 6908791000084), due to similar instances of undeclared peanut allergens. These products were distributed in packaging that did not disclose the presence of peanuts.
Consumers who purchased the affected product are urged not to consume it and should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact Khong Guan Corp. at 1-877-889-8968. From 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM PST.
Link to Initial Press Release
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Khong Guan Corp.
- 1-877-889-8968