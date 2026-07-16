Idaho Lottery Returns $90 Million in Historic Dividend for Schools

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BOISE, Idaho – The Idaho Lottery achieved a new milestone by returning the largest single dividend ever to the People of Idaho for Fiscal Year 2026. During a presentation at the Idaho State Capitol Rotunda today, Governor Brad Little accepted a record-setting dividend check from the Idaho State Lottery Commission for $90 million on behalf of the citizens of Idaho. This year’s dividend is $15 million more than last year’s dividend, a 20% increase.

“Our Idaho Lottery has done exceptional work this year. When working collaboratively, our agencies are able to deliver needed resources and facilities for all citizens of Idaho,” Governor Little said. “Throughout my time as Governor, the Idaho Lottery has steadfastly focused on integrity while providing great benefits to the people of Idaho.”

This year’s record shattering dividend comes after the single best year for sales of Idaho Lottery products in the organization’s 37-year history. Fueled by two, billion-dollar-plus jackpots on Powerball, including the second largest jackpot in world history, and a 5% increase in the Lottery’s most popular product line, Scratch Games, this year’s sales realized a 12.5% increase over the previous year with a record $451 million.

“The Idaho Lottery has done its part – to make the money. The heavier lift is still ahead. The teams at the Department of Education and the Division of Public Works, with the help of the Permanent Building Fund Advisory Council, must now turn the Lottery’s teamwork into schools and buildings for the next generation of Idahoans,” said Craig Corbett, Idaho Lottery Commission Chairman.

“This unprecedented success in the 37-year history of the Idaho Lottery is due to teamwork. We also benefitted from careful decisions, thoughtful management, and a little bit of luck. This year’s results were the hard work of a dedicated team of 50 professionals at the Idaho Lottery working together for a great common good,” said Andrew Arulanandam, Idaho Lottery Director.

During the ceremony, Governor Little and Lottery Commission Chairman Corbett presented Department of Education Chief Financial Officer Gideon Tolman with a record-setting, $56,250,000 dividend check. Since inception, the Idaho Lottery has contributed $836.5 million to support of Public Education in Idaho.

“This generous annual gift from the Idaho Lottery is more than just a big number on a big check,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield. “I’m grateful to the Idaho Lottery Commission for its continued investment in Idaho’s schools, students, and future. Thank you.”

Governor Little and Commissioner Corbett also presented a record dividend check for $33,750,000 to the Department of Administration’s Permanent Building Fund Advisory Council Chairman Clint Shiflet.

“The Permanent Building Fund is honored to receive the largest funding allocation ever provided by the Idaho Lottery,” said Shiflet. “These funds play a critical role in supporting the purchase, construction, and maintenance of the growing number of facilities and properties owned and managed by the State of Idaho.”

Beyond today’s dividend, the Idaho Lottery worked directly with its VIP Club to improve 592 school programs and projects totaling $417,500. This includes 26 elementary school libraries and 53 classroom projects like the woodworking shop at Lakes Middle School in Coeur d’Alene and sensory room supplies for the new Two Rivers School in Salmon.

“Here’s an important untold story about Idaho Lottery players. The Idaho Lottery’s VIP Club players have also made significant contributions to Idaho’s schools this year,” added Arulanandam. “They have forgone buying purchasable items or entering sweepstakes for personal gain and instead generously donated to our school based, Do Good programs.”

In addition to the records set for the dividend and sales, the Lottery also set new records for Commissions earned by retailers at $26.3 million, and prizes won by players at $304.2 million.

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ABOUT THE IDAHO LOTTERY

The Idaho Lottery responsibly provides a variety of entertaining games featuring Powerball, Mega Millions, Scratch GamesTM, and PullTabs with a high degree of integrity to maximize the dividend for Idaho public schools and the permanent building fund. Since their inception in 1989, the Idaho Lottery has sold over $6.7 billion in products, awarded over $4.2 billion in prizes to players, returned $392 million in retail commissions, and distributed $1.438 billion in Lottery dividends to Idaho public schools and buildings. To learn more, please visit www.idaholottery.com.



