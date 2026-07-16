Andre Fluellen's Youth Camp Leads to Life-Changing Mental Health Conversations Among Ohio Students

Andre Fluellen with campers on the football field. Volleyball Clinic during sports camp. Basketball Portion of the camp.

More than 200 students participated in the Beyond the Game M.V.P. Sports Camp and the "Still Here" mental health initiative.

The willingness of these students to speak openly about what they're facing demonstrates exactly why these conversations matter.” — Andrew Fluellen

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former NFL defensive tackle and youth advocate Andre Fluellen concluded another impactful Beyond the Game M.V.P. Sports Camp in Xenia, bringing together more than 200 middle and high school students for four days of athletics, mentorship and life-changing conversations centered on mental health and leadership.What began as a sports camp became something far more meaningful as students found a safe space to discuss challenges many had never shared before. During the camp, multiple students openly discussed their struggles with depression and anxiety, while additional participating students disclosed self-harm and suicidal ideation. Each student was immediately connected with a behavioral health professional on-site, ensuring they received support, resources and guidance.The camp served as the official launch of Fluellen's national "Still Here" Campaign, an initiative focused on youth mental health awareness and suicide prevention that reminds young people they are valued, supported and never alone."This camp has always been about more than sports," said Fluellen. "If one young person leaves knowing they're not alone or feels comfortable asking for help because of a conversation we had this week, that's a victory that extends far beyond anything that happens on the field."Throughout the four-day experience, students participated in football, basketball and volleyball instruction while receiving mentorship from accomplished professional athletes and community leaders.Special guests included two-time Super Bowl champion Lee Rouson, 17-year WNBA veteran Rushia Brown and former NFL defensive lineman T.Y. McGill, who shared personal stories about perseverance, leadership and overcoming adversity. Adding to the excitement, NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving supported the camp by donating athletic shoes through his foundation, providing campers with additional encouragement and a reminder that professional athletes continue to invest in the next generation.While athletics remained a cornerstone of the experience, the camp intentionally emphasized character development, resilience, leadership and emotional wellness. Campers also participated in mental health discussions and activities designed to encourage honest conversations and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health among young people."The willingness of these students to speak openly about what they're facing demonstrates exactly why these conversations matter," Fluellen said. "Creating an environment where young people feel safe enough to ask for help can truly change — and even save lives."Founded by Fluellen, Beyond the Game Impact partners with schools, athletes and communities nationwide to empower young people through sports, mentorship and education. The organization's mission extends beyond athletics by equipping students with the confidence, leadership skills and emotional support needed to succeed both on and off the field.As the Beyond the Game M.V.P. Sports Camp continues to grow, Fluellen remains committed to expanding the "Still Here" Campaign and creating more opportunities for young people to build confidence, strengthen their mental well-being and realize their full potential.For more information about Andre Fluellen and his efforts year round, visit www.andreflu.com About Beyond the Game ImpactFounded by former NFL player, author and youth advocate Andre Fluellen, Beyond the Game Impact empowers young people through sports, mentorship and education. The organization partners with athletes, schools and communities across the country to address youth mental health, leadership development and character building while helping students realize their full potential on and off the field.

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