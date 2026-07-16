July 16 virtual public meetings to discuss the Palisades-Kepler dam engineering design project postponed
MOUNT VERNON - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has postponed the two virtual public meetings scheduled for tomorrow, July 16.
The public meetings will be rescheduled.
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