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July 16 virtual public meetings to discuss the Palisades-Kepler dam engineering design project postponed

MOUNT VERNON - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has postponed the two virtual public meetings scheduled for tomorrow, July 16. 

The public meetings will be rescheduled.

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July 16 virtual public meetings to discuss the Palisades-Kepler dam engineering design project postponed

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