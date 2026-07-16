Tri CLE Rock Roll Run on Pace for Largest Event in its History, Bringing More Athletes to Cleveland’s Lakefront

Grit Races A Tri CLE Ambassador dives into the waters of Lake Erie during the swim start of the 2024 Tri CLE Rock Roll Run. Athletes race along the Tri CLE run course with stunning views of the Cleveland skyline and Lake Erie during the 2023 Tri CLE Rock Roll Run.

Our goals extend far beyond hosting a great race” — Jay Toole

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tri CLE Rock Roll Run is on track to welcome its largest field of athletes since the event launched in 2021, with nearly 1,200 participants expected to compete on Saturday, August 16, 2026, at Edgewater Park in Cleveland, Ohio. The continued growth reflects the increasing popularity of endurance sports while placing Cleveland at the center of attention as a premier destination for multisport events.The race, which debuted in 2021, was limited to a field of 600 athletes, capped due to COVID-19 restrictions. Participation grew to over 900 athletes in 2022, and this year's event is expected to double the size of the inaugural race, six years ago, making it the largest in its history.Athletes represent multiple areas from across Ohio and beyond, including over 25 states from across the U.S. Tri CLE Rock Roll Run showcases one of the Midwest’s most scenic urban triathlons, featuring a swim in Lake Erie, a bike course along Cleveland Memorial Shoreway with unbeatable views of downtown and the lakefront, and a run through Edgewater Park.“Seeing Tri CLE continue to grow each year is incredibly rewarding,” said Natalie McManamon, managing member of Grit Races. “Our vision has always been to create an event that welcomes first-time triathletes while also providing a top-notch race experience for veteran triathletes. Seeing participants return year after year, while new athletes continue to join each year, really shows that Cleveland has become a place where multisport can not just exist, but thrive.”Beyond race day, Tri CLE generates impact on the City of Cleveland and the surrounding areas by bringing athletes, families, and spectators to Cleveland’s lakefront. Participants travel to the city to compete, stay in local hotels, dine at area restaurants, and explore the city’s neighborhoods and local attractions, contributing to the region's growing sports tourism economy.“We’ve seen firsthand how events like this benefit more than just athletes,” said Melanie Prohaska, managing member of Grit Races. “They introduce visitors to Cleveland and highlight all of the things that our amazing community has to offer. Every successful event helps further cement Cleveland’s reputation as a destination for outdoor recreation and sporting events.”Organizers believe that building successful events like Tri CLE also creates an opportunity for Cleveland to attract larger regional and national competitions in the future.“Our goals extend far beyond hosting a great race,” said Jay Toole, a member of Grit Races. “With each race produced, we’re demonstrating that Cleveland has the volunteers, venues, community support, and experience to host large-scale events. Continued growth helps position Cleveland for future opportunities like welcoming back USA Triathlon National Championships that bring additional tourism and economic impact to Northeast Ohio.”Tri CLE Rock Roll Run welcomes athletes of all experience levels with multiple race options, including Super Sprint, Sprint, and Olympic-distance triathlons, aquabike events, duathlons, and relay teams, making Tri CLE accessible to first-time participants and experienced athletes seeking serious competition.Registration remains open for those interested in participating through Thursday, August 13th, at Midnight. Volunteers are also encouraged to join the event and help support one of Cleveland’s premier races.For registration, volunteer opportunities, race information, and event details, visit rockrollrun.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.