Culp honors former Jasper County historian with Circle of Corydon Award

STATEHOUSE (July 14, 2026) – State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) recently honored Jasper County artist and former historian Judy Kanne with the Circle of Corydon Award.

Kanne is a retired schoolteacher and professor with a dedication for restoring and preserving history in Rensselaer and Jasper County. Serving as the Jasper County historian and president of the Historic Preservation Association of Jasper County, Kanne had a hand in restoring the Rosebud School, Log Cabin and Parr Post Office at the fairgrounds.

"From the old Jasper County Courthouse to the Log Cabin, Judy has been instrumental in restoring historic Rensselaer," Culp said. "This award honors the hard work and long hours she has dedicated to keeping our city and county a beautiful place to live."

In February, Kanne was named Jasper County historian emeritus in honor of her 15 years of service to the area. Culp said she was also recently presented the 2025 Daughters of the American Revolution Community Service Award for her restoration efforts.

The Circle of Corydon Award was established by the governor in 2017 to recognize Hoosiers who have made remarkable contributions to the betterment of Indiana and its people, demonstrating through life and service qualities exemplified by the state’s greatest citizens. This is the only award issued and signed jointly by members of both the executive and legislative branches.

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State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) represents House District 16,

which includes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.