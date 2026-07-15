CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ‒ The U.S. Department of Labor has cited big rig parts distributer FleetPride Inc. for 16 serious safety violations after an investigation into a worker fatality found the company exposed workers to confined space and other safety hazards.

July 15, 2026

US Department of Labor cites big rig parts distributer for confined space, safety hazards after worker fatality at company’s Corpus Christi facility

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ‒ The U.S. Department of Labor has cited big rig parts distributer FleetPride Inc. for 16 serious safety violations after an investigation into a worker fatality found the company exposed workers to confined space and other safety hazards.

The department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration initiated an inspection into FleetPride on Jan. 7, 2026, after an employee asphyxiated while inspecting a tanker trailer. OSHA cited the company for 16 serious and three other-than-serious safety violations, which include failure to implement a confined space program, lacking elements for its respiratory protection program, and exposing workers to electrical hazards.

OSHA has proposed $264,380 in penalties for the cited violations.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s Area Director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission. Please check the OSHA establishment search page periodically for any changes in the inspection or penalty status.

Learn more about OSHA, including confined space safety standards. In addition, employers can contact the agency for free compliance assistance and resources.

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Media Contact:

Joanna Hawkins

OPA-WEST-Media@dol.gov

Release Number: 26-875-DAL