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US Department of Labor fines Houston utility contractor $343K after worker hospitalized following excavation collapse at Brazoria County work site

HOUSTON – A U.S. Department of Labor investigation concluded that a Houston utility construction company exposed employees to safety hazards after an excavation collapse hospitalized a worker.

July 15, 2026

US Department of Labor fines Houston utility contractor $343K after worker hospitalized following excavation collapse at Brazoria County work site

HOUSTON – A U.S. Department of Labor investigation concluded that a Houston utility construction company exposed employees to safety hazards after an excavation collapse hospitalized a worker.

The department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration initiated an investigation into Blazey Construction Services LLC following the incident, which occurred while crews were installing sewer and water pipes for a residential development in Alvin, Texas. OSHA determined that the employer failed to adequately protect the excavation, provide a safe means of egress, and report the hospitalization within 24 hours as required by federal law.

OSHA cited Blazey Construction Services for two repeat violations and one other-than-serious violation and proposed $343,797 in proposed penalties.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission. Please check the OSHA establishment search page periodically for any changes in the inspection or penalty status.

Learn more about OSHA, including information on excavation safety standards. In addition, employers can contact the agency for free compliance assistance and resources.

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Media Contact:
Joanna Hawkins
OPA-WEST-Media@dol.gov

Release Number: 26-892-DAL

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US Department of Labor fines Houston utility contractor $343K after worker hospitalized following excavation collapse at Brazoria County work site

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