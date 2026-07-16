White County legislators: Additional state road funding awarded to local communities

STATEHOUSE (July 15, 2026) – More than $1.7 million in state funding is headed to White County for local road and bridge projects, according to State Reps. Matt Commons (R-Williamsport) and Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer).

The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, established through a 2016 law championed by House Republicans, offers funding to communities for road repairs, bridge maintenance, intersection upgrades and other infrastructure projects. Through this funding round, a total of 147 cities, towns and counties statewide received $84 million in state matching grants.

"Our communities are growing and more people are utilizing Indiana's roadways and bridges," Commons said. "These grants give local officials additional funding to continue building infrastructure and maintaining our roads to help ensure safe and efficient travel."

Area grant recipients include:

Chalmers, $449,232;

Monon, $591,756;

Monticello, $655,195; and

Reynolds, $45,828.

"Maintaining roads and bridges is essential for improving Hoosiers' quality of life and supporting our local economy," Culp said. "These grants help communities take charge of necessary projects so they can continue to grow and serve their residents well."

This round of funding brings the total of Community Crossings grants for fiscal year 2026 to just over $165 million for 340 communities. The next call for projects through the program will open in September.

To be eligible for funding, smaller municipalities must contribute 20 percent in local funds, while larger communities are required to provide a 50 percent match. State guidelines also ensure that half of the available matching funds each year are directed to communities in counties with populations of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, the Community Crossings program has invested over $2 billion in enhancing local roads and bridges.

Visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings to view a full list of grant recipients and learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Matt Commons (R-Williamsport) represents House District 13,

which includes all of Benton and Warren counties, and portions of

Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe and White counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) represents House District 16,

which includes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.