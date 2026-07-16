RETIRING MANATEE COUNTY CIRCUIT JUDGE REFLECTS ON LIFE OF LAW AND HISTORY
Updated July 15, 2026, 11:25 a.m. ET
In the early years of Florida’s judicial system, judges didn’t just don the black robes many associate with judgeships today.
They dusted off their boots, saddled their horses and took to the dirt roads carving through the swamplands of the state – the blazing sun and thick humidity constant companions on their travels.
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