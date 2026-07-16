Top Automotive Sales Leader Clement Iyoha Announces the Official Launch of his true story: The Dealmaker

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most people think success in the car business comes from being loud or pushy. Dr. Clement Iyoha proves it actually comes from listening. Today, the top-producing automotive sales leader and Hendrick Automotive Group standout is releasing his new book, The Dealmaker: Faith • Favor • Leadership • Purpose. It’s a raw, honest look at how a kid who used to sell cold water in a Nigerian market ended up moving over 40 cars a month in the United States.This isn’t your typical business book filled with corporate jargon. Iyoha wrote it the way he lives his life: straight from the heart. He takes readers back to his childhood in Benin City, where his mother ran a small kiosk. That’s where he learned that every single person matters, a lesson that would later change his entire career.One of the best stories in the book happens right on the car lot. While his coworkers are laughing, Iyoha walks up to a six-year-old girl looking at the cars. Turns out, her mom’s car just broke down, and she was sent to pick out a new one. Because Iyoha treated that little girl with total respect, he ended up selling three cars to her family that day. That’s the whole point of The Dealmaker: never judge an opportunity by how it looks on the surface."I wrote this book because I have an incredible story to share, but more importantly, I want people to know that nothing is impossible if you put your trust in God," Iyoha says. "I’ve been through seasons where everything fell apart. I’ve been fired, I’ve lost money on bad business deals, and I’ve had to start over from scratch. This book is for anyone who feels stuck or thinks they’ve missed their chance. Your current situation does not decide your final destination."Getting to America wasn’t easy. After moving through Europe and studying in Malta, Iyoha arrived in the U.S. only to face the frustrating waiting period for a work permit. When he finally got the green light, he didn't start at the top. He started in a grocery store, then moved to Sam's Club, where he was eventually forced to resign over an unfair write-up. That risk ended up pushing him into the auto industry, where he eventually became a top producer.Beyond the personal stories, Iyoha breaks down the "Dealmaker Code." These are the practical rules he lives by, like taking responsibility, protecting your reputation, and the hard-learned lesson to always "trust, but verify" when signing business contracts.The Dealmaker is for entrepreneurs, sales professionals, and anyone trying to figure out their next move after life throws a curveball. It’s about faith, family, and finishing strong.The book is available now on Amazon and at www.clementiyoha.com produced and published by Booknality.com

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