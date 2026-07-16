Harford Ag Education and Outreach Grant Applications Open for Local Agricultural Organizations

Harford County Ag Education and Outreach Grant Applications Open for Local Agricultural Organizations

BEL AIR, Md., (July 15, 2026) - Harford County Department of Economic Development is accepting applications through September 15 for its Ag Education and Outreach grants, supporting agricultural organizations that educate the public and strengthen Harford County’s farming community.

“Our goal is to increase opportunities for the public, and especially young people, to learn about the importance of agriculture in our community,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I encourage qualified organizations to apply and help us raise awareness and support for this vital economic sector.”

A total of $15,000 in funding is available for this grant cycle, with eligible organizations able to receive up to $5,000 for approved expenses related to agricultural education, outreach, and farmer support initiatives. The program offers 100% reimbursement for qualified expenses, helping organizations expand their impact and promote the long-term sustainability of Harford County agriculture.

Grant funds may be used for ag-related:

• Events focused on agricultural education or promotion

• Training or educational materials

• Software and technology tools

• Educational conferences

Eligible applicants include academic institutions, nonprofit organizations, schools, school districts, and other established agricultural organizations based in Harford County. Organizations must be registered as business entities with the State of Maryland and demonstrate a mission centered on supporting farms or educating the public about agriculture. Farms are not eligible to apply for this round of funding; however, a separate grant round focused on farm expansion and start-up operations will be offered in October.

Applications will be accepted from July 15 through September 15, 2026. Award applications are reviewed and recommended by the Economic Development Agricultural Advisory Board Finance Committee for final decisions made by the county executive.

All invoices for approved expenses must be submitted by June 1 of the following calendar year.

For questions or to apply, contact Agricultural Business Development Associate Kimmi Doran Lyons at kmdoran@harfordcountymd.gov or visit https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1655/Agriculture.





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