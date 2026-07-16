Chairman Griffith Delivers Opening Statement at Subcommittee on Health Markup of Three Bills Combatting Illicit Drug Threats

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman Morgan Griffith (VA-09), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Health, delivered the following opening statement at today's markup of three bills.

Subcommittee Chairman Griffith's opening statement as prepared for delivery:

"Today's markup will focus on a few bills that work to combat the illicit drug crisis facing our communities, specifically targeting the growing threat posed by pill presses.

"These bills work together to create regulatory framework that allows DEA to conduct oversight of a closed system of distribution for pill presses and their critical parts-just like we have for controlled substances.

"This system ensures good actors are able to utilize pill presses for legitimate intended uses, while giving DEA the tools to monitor suspicious orders and prevent bad actors from diverting pill presses for the illicit production of counterfeit pills.

"H.R. 5880, the Fight Illicit Pill Presses Act, is led by Representative Hageman from Wyoming, and would establish requirements for serial numbers, record keeping, and transaction reporting for pill presses and their critical parts.

"The Preventing Rogue Equipment for Synthetic Substances (PRESS) Act, H.R. 7184, is led by Representative McDowell from North Carolina.

"It would criminalize the importation of pill press equipment with the intent to illicitly produce a controlled substance.

"H.R. 8005, the Stop Pills that Kill Act, is led by Representative Evans from Colorado.

"This legislation would apply enhanced criminal penalties to those who engage in the illicit manufacture of fentanyl, fentanyl analogs, or fentanyl related substances.

"It would also direct the DEA to establish and implement a comprehensive plan to address the threat of counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl, methamphetamine, or any other illicit synthetic substance.

"I look forward to continuing to work on these policies and bringing them to the full Committee."