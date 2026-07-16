Chairmen Guthrie and Hudson Announce Hearing on Protecting Communications Networks and Improving Connectivity

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Congressman Richard Hudson (NC-09), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, announced a hearing titled Legislative Hearing on Protecting Communications Networks and Improving Connectivit_y._

"Bad actors, whether adversarial nations or agents of chaos, often seek to exploit communications networks to carry out their objectives, so it is imperative that we in Congress do our part to secure our nation's communications networks and ensure that every American has access to the reliable connectivity that underpins the digital economy," said Chairmen Guthrie and Hudson. "This hearing will give Members the opportunity to examine legislation that aims to protect Americans from foreign threats, such as China, cut down on scammers and bad actors using illegal robocalls to target Americans, and expand access to the reliable broadband needed for the 21st Century economy. We look forward to discussing and examining these bipartisan proposals as we work to keep families and businesses safe and connected."

Subcommittee on Communications and Technology hearing titled Legislative Hearing on Protecting Communications Networks and Improving Connectivity.

WHAT: Subcommittee on Communications and Technology hearing to consider legislation to protect communications networks and improve connectivity.

DATE: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building

The hearing will focus on the following bills:

This notice is at the direction of the Chairman. The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be live streamed online at energycommerce.house.gov. If you have any questions concerning the hearing, please contact Noah Jackson with the Committee staff at Noah.Jackson@mail.house.gov. If you have any press-related questions, please contact Daniel Kelly at Daniel.Kelly@mail.house.gov.