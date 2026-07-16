Chairmen Guthrie and Bilirakis Announce Hearing on Legislation to Strengthen Consumer Product and Service Protections
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Congressman Gus Bilirakis (FL-12), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade, announced a hearing titled Legislative Proposals to Strengthen Consumer Protection in a Changing Marketplace.
"Safe products and transparent marketplaces are necessary components of a strong, vibrant economy," said Chairmen Guthrie and Bilirakis. "This hearing will give us the opportunity to examine legislation that empowers consumers, combats unfair and deceptive practices, and advances safety. We look forward to considering these bills with our colleagues as we work to defend Americans from dangerous goods, fraudulent schemes, and other consumer harms."
Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade hearing titled Legislative Proposals to Strengthen Consumer Protection in a Changing Marketplace.
WHAT: Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade hearing to consider legislation to strengthen consumer product and service protections.
DATE: Wednesday, July 22, 2026
TIME: 10:15 AM ET
LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building
The hearing will focus on the following bills:
- H.R. 6832, Packaging and Claims Knowledge (PACK) Act of 2025 (Rep. Weber)
- H.R. 7502, Recycled Materials Attribution Act (Reps. Langworthy and Gonzalez)
- H.R. 7945, Nitrous Oxide Safety Act of 2026 (Reps. Mullin and Bice)
- H.R. 5956, Defending Against Foreign Propaganda Act (Rep. Kean)
- H.R. 5967, Strategic Task Force on Scam Prevention Act (Reps. Menendez and Houchin)
- H.R. 3875, Transparency in Enforcement, Restricting, and Monitoring of Services (TERMS) Act (Rep. Goldman (TX))
- H.R. 3209, App Store Freedom Act (Reps. Cammack and Trahan)
- H.R. 2713, Mitigating Automated Internet Networks for (MAIN) Event Ticketing Act (Reps. Harshbarger and Carter (GA))
- H.R.___, BOSS and SWIFT Act of 2026 (Rep. Pallone)
- H.R.___, Debt Settlement Disclosure Act (Reps. Fry and Peters (CA))
- H.R.___, Short Term Rental Sex Offending Disclosure (Rep. Harshbarger)
- H.R.___, Stop the Fraud Act (Rep. Lee (FL))
This notice is at the direction of the Chairman. The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be live streamed online at energycommerce.house.gov. If you have any questions concerning the hearing, please contact Jackson Rudden with the Committee staff at Jackson.Rudden@mail.house.gov. If you have any press-related questions, please contact Daniel Kelly at Daniel.Kelly@mail.house.gov.
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