Chairman Rick Scott, Ranking Member Gillibrand, and Senator Warren Introduce Bill to Demand Transparency on Foreign Control in U.S. Drug Supply Chain

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senate Aging Committee Chairman Rick Scott, Ranking Member Kirsten Gillibrand, and committee member Senator Elizabeth Warren introduced the Pharmaceutical Investment Oversight and Accountability Act to bring much-needed transparency to foreign influence and control in America’s drug supply chain and hold the Chinese Communist Party and other foreign adversaries accountable for their growing foothold in U.S. drug manufacturing.

Chairman Rick Scott said, “America has let the Chinese Communist Party and other foreign entities quietly buy their way into our drug supply for too long, and it needs to end. Everything from manufacturing and ingredient suppliers to genomic sequencing technology is at stake. Washington has looked the other way for too long, and the truth is we don’t even know the full extent of how bad it is. That’s why I’m proud to be working together to bring greater transparency on the full scope off foreign influence and control in America’s pharmaceutical supply chain. Protecting American medicine from foreign control is a national security priority, and we need to act like it.”

Ranking Member Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Americans’ access to lifesaving medication should not rely on supply chains controlled by foreign countries. The Pharmaceutical Investment Oversight and Accountability Act would help shine a light on foreign influence in our drug supply chain and bring overdue transparency to the public health and national security threats posed by overreliance on foreign capital and manufacturing. As the top Democrat on the Senate Aging Committee, I will keep fighting to build better oversight tools to address modern supply chain risks and make sure every American has access to the medicines they need.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren said, “For years, I’ve sounded the alarm that our dependence on foreign-made pharmaceuticals puts Americans at risk. Securing this investigation is the first step in strengthening our drug supply chains and ensuring Americans always have access to life-saving medicine.”

The Pharmaceutical Investment Oversight and Accountability Act requires the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), to analyze foreign control and influence over U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturing and sensitive biomedical technologies such as DNA sequencing and storage.

This introduction was announced ahead of the Committee’s hearing titled, "Behind the Label: Foreign Ownership and Control in America's Drug Supply Chain,” to examine how overseas influence on America’s drug supply chain can put seniors’ access to essential medicines at risk, and how to ensure the federal government is equipped to protect older Americans from these foreign threats.

SCOOP: Bipartisan lawmakers want to require U.S. to probe reliance on foreign-made drugs, ingredients

BACKGROUND:

In October 2025, Chairman Rick Scott and Ranking Member Kirsten Gillibrand released an investigative report titled “Protecting Seniors’ Access to Essential Medications: Securing the Foreign Generic Pharmaceutical Supply Chain.” The report focused on America’s dangerous overreliance on foreign-made generic drugs and pharmaceutical ingredients, which are largely imported from Communist China. Chairman Rick Scott has been a leading advocate for American drug supply chain transparency and reform.

The Consumer Labeling for Enhanced API Reporting and Legitimate Accountability for Base Entity Listings (CLEAR LABELS) Act, introduced by Chairman Rick Scott and Ranking Member Kirsten Gillibrand in January 2026, addresses these concerns by adding country of origin labeling requirements to the U.S.’s prescription drug supply chain.

Read the full bill HERE.

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