NEXT WEEK: Senate HELP Committee to Vote on Bills Improving Families’ Access to Quality, Affordable Health Care
WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, July 22, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee will vote on bills to increase families’ access to affordable health care.
The bills under consideration include:
- Patients Deserve Price Tags Act
- INSULIN Act of 2026
- Making America’s Food Safer Act
- Childhood Diabetes Reduction Act
- Expedited Access to Biosimilars Act
- CLEAR LABELS Act
- SAFE Drugs Act of 2026
- Ensuring Timely Access to Generics Act of 2025
- National Plan for Epilepsy Act
- EMPOWER for Health Act
- Title VIII Nursing Workforce Reauthorization Act of 2025
- Rural Obstetrics Readiness Act
- Health Information Privacy Reform Act
Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 9:00 AM CT
Location: 430 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Click here to watch live.
If you are a member of the press and plan on attending in person, please RSVP to your respective press gallery.
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For all news and updates from HELP Republicans, visit our website or Twitter at @GOPHELP.
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