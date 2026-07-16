NEXT WEEK: Senate HELP Committee to Vote on Bills Improving Families’ Access to Quality, Affordable Health Care

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, July 22, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee will vote on bills to increase families’ access to affordable health care.

The bills under consideration include:

Patients Deserve Price Tags Act

INSULIN Act of 2026

Making America’s Food Safer Act

Childhood Diabetes Reduction Act

Expedited Access to Biosimilars Act

CLEAR LABELS Act

SAFE Drugs Act of 2026

Ensuring Timely Access to Generics Act of 2025

National Plan for Epilepsy Act

EMPOWER for Health Act

Title VIII Nursing Workforce Reauthorization Act of 2025

Rural Obstetrics Readiness Act

Health Information Privacy Reform Act

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 9:00 AM CT

Location: 430 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Click here to watch live.

If you are a member of the press and plan on attending in person, please RSVP to your respective press gallery.

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For all news and updates from HELP Republicans, visit our website or Twitter at @GOPHELP.