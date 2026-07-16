Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,009 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,905 in the last 365 days.

Senate HELP Committee Votes to Approve Trump Nominees

WASHINGTON – Today, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee voted to approve four of President Trump’s nominees at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, National Labor Relations Board, and National Endowment for the Humanities.

“Getting these nominees in place is critical to delivering results for the American people,” said Dr. Cassidy. “As Chairman of the HELP Committee, I’m committed to working with the administration to advance a pro-worker, pro-family agenda.”

Dr. Matsumoto, Mr. Macy, and Mr. McDonald were advanced by a party-line vote of 12-11, and Mr. Prouty was advanced by a vote of 17-6. The nominations will now move to the Senate floor for a final vote at a later date.

The approved nominations include:

  • Brett Matsumoto to be Commissioner of Labor Statistics, Department of Labor
  • James Macy to be a Member of the National Labor Relations Board
  • David M. Prouty to be a Member of the National Labor Relations Board
  • Michael McDonald to be Chairperson of the National Endowment for the Humanities

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate HELP Committee Votes to Approve Trump Nominees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.