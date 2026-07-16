Senate HELP Committee Votes to Approve Trump Nominees
WASHINGTON – Today, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee voted to approve four of President Trump’s nominees at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, National Labor Relations Board, and National Endowment for the Humanities.
“Getting these nominees in place is critical to delivering results for the American people,” said Dr. Cassidy. “As Chairman of the HELP Committee, I’m committed to working with the administration to advance a pro-worker, pro-family agenda.”
Dr. Matsumoto, Mr. Macy, and Mr. McDonald were advanced by a party-line vote of 12-11, and Mr. Prouty was advanced by a vote of 17-6. The nominations will now move to the Senate floor for a final vote at a later date.
The approved nominations include:
- Brett Matsumoto to be Commissioner of Labor Statistics, Department of Labor
- James Macy to be a Member of the National Labor Relations Board
- David M. Prouty to be a Member of the National Labor Relations Board
- Michael McDonald to be Chairperson of the National Endowment for the Humanities
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